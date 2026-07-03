Dear White People

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Justin Simien in a patterned shirt and hat next to Tyler Perry in a red and blue patterned jacket
Pop Culture

‘Dear White People’ Creator Justin Simien Reflects on Tyler Perry Saying He Wanted to Beat Him Up, Apologizes for Past Criticism

Simien apologized to Perry in an eight minute video shared on TikTok on Tuesday.

Alex Ocho717 days ago
dear white people
Pop Culture

'Dear White People' Actor Jeremy Tardy Won’t Return for Season 4, Alleges Racial Discrimination

'Dear White People''s Jeremy Tardy explained in a series of tweets why he was discriminated against during contract negotiations.

Jordan Rose2135 days ago
Premiere Of Netflix Original Series "Dear White People" Volume 3
Pop Culture

Netflix's 'Dear White People' Series Renewed for Fourth and Final Season

There's also the possibility that 'Dear White People' spinoffs could come to fruition in the future. 

Xavier Hamilton2481 days ago
dwp
Pop Culture

Netflix Drops New 'Dear White People' Trailer Ahead of Season 3 Release

The satirical Netflix hit returns Aug. 2.

Trace William Cowen2556 days ago
Wale "Black Bonnie" f/ Jacquees
Music

Wale Drops "Black Bonnie" Video About Black Power and Police Harassment

Wale's new visual, directed by Yasha Gruben, is an ode to black history and love. The rapper co-stars with 'Dear White People' actress Ashley Blaine Featherson.

Joshua Espinoza2909 days ago
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'Dear White People' Cast
Pop Culture

'Dear White People' Will Return to Netflix for Season 3

Netflix announced the hit dramedy series will be back with 10 new episodes in 2019. The streaming service shared the news in a social media video featuring 'Dear White People' narrator Giancarlo Esposito.

Joshua Espinoza2949 days ago
Logan Browning at 'Dear White People' event
Pop Culture

Here's the 'Dear White People' Season 2 Trailer and Release Date

Season 2 of 'Dear White People' will arrive in May.

tara mahadevan3015 days ago
vandal
Pop Culture

Netflix Unveils the Shows You Binge-Watched the Most in 2017

Netflix also managed to shame a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' megafan while announcing the rankings.

Trace William Cowen3140 days ago
Image via Getty/Shari Hoffman
Pop Culture

Netflix Renews 'Dear White People' for Second Season

'Dear White People' will return for a second season.

Hannah Lifshutz3304 days ago
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'Dear White People'
Pop Culture

'Dear White People' Hilariously Tackles Race Issues In First Netflix Trailer

Netflix's 'Dear White People' series picks up where the critically-acclaimed film left off.

Khal3383 days ago
Logan Browning, 'Dear White People'
Pop Culture

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Announces 'Dear White People' Release Date

Netflix has announced the premiere date of their new series 'Dear White People.'

Khal3447 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Dear White People' Is Coming Back as a Netflix Original Series

The original 2014 satire, written and directed by Justin Simien, was met with critical acclaim after wowing at Sundance.

Trace William Cowen3726 days ago
Pop Culture

"Birdman" and "Boyhood" Smell Like Indie Spirit, Win Top Independent Spirit Awards

The best awards show is in a circus tent, held during the day, with bottles of tequila on every table.

BrianFormo4165 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Do You Know Someone Who Needs Racism Insurance?

Got white priviledge? You may need "racism insurance" from "Dear White People."

Christopher Spata4285 days ago
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