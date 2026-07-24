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The U.S. is seeing a boost in diversity—particularly with Latinx and Asian residents—while the nation's white population is steadily on the decline.tara mahadevan
Pop Culture
Chet Hanks Slammed for Making Anti-Vaxxer Comments Despite Parents Famously Getting COVID-19
Is this where "White Boy Summer" was headed all along? Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, has seemingly gone full anti-vaxxer.Trace William Cowen
Rachel Dolezal, who was previously in a similar controversy several years ago, is urging the public to instead focus their energy on other issues.Trace William Cowen
Massively rich podcast host Joe Rogan is worried about the future of straight white men, as evidenced by his most recent comments on being "woke enough."Trace William Cowen