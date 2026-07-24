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Split image of Cam'ron and Tyrese Haliburton.
Sports

Cam’ron Questions Tyrese Haliburton About Being Seen Only With White Women

Haliburton also sheds light on the viral video of several white women exiting a vehicle and heading into a party before him.

Jose Martinez96 days ago
Camron wearing a cap and sunglasses, smiling while holding a microphone. He is dressed in a casual hoodie.
Music

Cam’ron Jokes About ‘Reparations’ Dating Theory Involving White Women and Black Men

Cam’ron shares a humorous and unfiltered dating theory about “reparations."

Mark Elibert162 days ago
Ice-T, wearing sunglasses and holding a drink, stands beside Coco Austin, who has long blonde hair, at an event.
Pop Culture

Ice T Responds to X User Criticizing Him for Marrying White Woman: ‘I Have No Words for This B*tch’

The rapper has been married to Coco Austin for nearly 25 years.

tara mahadevan186 days ago
Tyler, the Creator wearing a striped hat and blue shirt, standing in front of a blurred, warm-toned background.
Music

What’s Happening With Tyler, the Creator and the D’Angelo Tribute Fallout?

Tyler's past tweets are under new scrutiny after critics said his Odd Future era normalized ignorance towards Black art among his fandom.

Alex Ocho279 days ago
Cardi B in a purple outfit and Matthew McConaughey in a dark shirt, sitting and smiling on a talk show set with a warm background.
Music

Watch Cardi B and Matthew McConaughey Discuss ‘My Toes White’ Lyric From “Wanna Be (Remix)”

The rapper name-dropped the Oscar winner on the remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be" remix.

Alex Ocho311 days ago
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Rory with a beard and sunglasses on the left. On the right, Cardi B with long hair and Stefon Diggs with braids a Knicks game.
Music

Cardi B Blasts Rory for Commenting on Stefon Diggs Relationship: ‘STFU You White B*tch’

Bardi, who was recently seen with the Patriots wide receiver at a Knicks playoff game, later apologized to Rory.

tara mahadevan436 days ago
A woman with blonde hair holding a child at a playground. The child's face is blurred.
Life

Woman Raises $600,000 Online After Yelling Racist Slur About Child on Playground

The woman said racist slurs about child whom she claims stole her son's diaper bag.

Alex Ocho448 days ago
LeBron James in a white suit with his wife Savannah in black, and Kevin Gates in a black suit with chains.
Sports

LeBron James Appears to Respond to Kevin Gates’ Comments About Wife Savannah

Gates said he doesn't like the way Savannah looks at LeBron compared to how "white women look at him.”

Alex Ocho461 days ago
Two images side by side: Left shows streamer Pokimane with long hair in a casual setting, right shows Kendrick Lamar wearing a blue jacket with "Glorious" lettering, a black cap, and multiple necklaces, performing at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.
Music

Pokimane Says 'Only White People Hated' Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

K.Dot's high-energy Halftime Show performance on Sunday, featuring SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams, reportedly drew 120 million viewers.

Alex Ocho530 days ago
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Katt Williams wearing a green jacket and cap, holding a microphone.
Pop Culture

Katt Williams Jokes Heaven Is 'Only Place' Where White People Are a Minority

The comedian is currently on his 2025 Heaven on Earth Tour.

Alex Ocho542 days ago
Muni Long
Music

Muni Long Refused to Write ‘Soulful Songs’ for ‘Non Melanated Artists’

The Grammy-winning songwriter described a tense meeting with record label in a new social media post.

Alex Ocho576 days ago
Split image. A missing person poster of Gabby Petito on the left, and her father Joseph Petito speaking at a press conference on the right.
Life

Gabby Petito's Dad Advocates for Missing POC in New TV Series

Joseph Petito says he was inspired to address racial disparities in missing persons coverage after learning of the term "missing white woman syndrome."

Alex Ocho578 days ago
MGK being interviewed
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Says White People Stigmatize Him for Being a White Rapper: ‘The Streets F*ck With Me'

MGK spoke on what it meant to be labeled a "white rapper" on a new episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast.

Alex Ocho696 days ago
Twitch streamer Sketch wears a football jersey in the first panel and records music in the second panel
Music

Streamer Sketch’s One Take Freestyle Rap Goes Viral, Gets Compared to Jack Harlow and Mac Miller

It turns out that the Texas-born Twitch streamer, known for his catchphrases like "What's up, brother," has bars.

Alex Ocho751 days ago
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A man with a beard, wearing glasses, holds a smartphone while standing on a porch. Trees and a parked car are visible in the background
Life

DoorDash Driver Fired After Being Caught on Camera Calling Customer the N-Word

The woman who captured the incident worries that the driver might move to other delivery apps.

Alex Ocho773 days ago
A woman wearing a floral apron is shown in her kitchen, speaking directly to the camera in two side-by-side images
Pop Culture

TikToker Fired for Unapologetically Using N-Word: 'Thanks Black Community for Helping to Launch My New Career in Conservative Media'

Trad-wife influencer Llddis defended her use of the n-word in a new post, saying it's a First Amendment right.

Jaelani Turner-Williams774 days ago
A young man poses for a photo against a plain background, wearing a denim jacket over a white shirt, with a neutral expression on his face. Name unknown
Life

Twitter Obliterates White Writer Who 'Disguised' Himself as Black Man for Book Chronicling Racism in America

And is the person who deemed this the "most important book on American race relations that has ever been written" in the room with us now?

Brad Callas788 days ago

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