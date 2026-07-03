Cypher

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A group of people on stage during a live performance. One person is on the ground while others look on. The lighting is red.
Music

Rapper T-Rex Suffers Medical Episode Mid-Battle in Horrifying Video

The incident took place on stage during an event in New York.

Alex Ocho390 days ago
Kevin Hart stands on a rooftop in a cityscape, wearing a black hoodie. Crew members and photographers are in the background
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart’s Chocolate Droppa Raps About 'Big 3' in Cypher With Kai Cenat: 'Them Not Me?'

"You don’t get the mic back after I just did what I did to it," Hart's alter ego said during the cypher. "This mic got to be burnt."

Trace William Cowen719 days ago
Roc Nation
Music

Watch Jadakiss Host Roc Nation's Rooftop Cypher Session DJed by Young Guru

Roc Nation highlighted its new class of talent on Monday with the release of a rooftop cypher session featuring HDBeenDope, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, and more.

Brad Callas1349 days ago
New Montreality Toronto and Ottawa cypher rappers
Music

Rap Interview Show Montreality Drops Its First Toronto Cypher

Rap interview show Montreality is branching out even further with its first Toronto cypher starring YTN Paco, Velow, NF Portion, Charmaine, and TwoTiime.

Erik Leijon1409 days ago
LVRN
Music

Watch the LVRN Roster Rip Through Spotify's RapCaviar Cypher

LVRN and associated artists OMB Bloodbath, BRS Kash, NoonieVsEverybody, Westside Boogie, and 6lack released their RapCaviar Cypher on Wednesday.

Xavier Hamilton1900 days ago
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iman
Sports

Iman Shumpert Gets Props for His BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher Performance

He was in a cypher with King Los and IDK.

Alex Galbraith2474 days ago
YBN Cordae, Blueface, Rico Nasty XXL Freshman Cypher
Music

Rico Nasty, YBN Cordae, and Blueface Rip Through Their 'XXL' Freshman Cypher

Rico Nasty, Blueface, and YBN Cordae didn't disappoint.

Xavier Hamilton2551 days ago
XXL DaBaby XXL Cypher
Music

DaBaby Steals the Show During 'XXL' Cypher

DaBaby continues to prove that he's one of the most promising talents in the game.

Xavier Hamilton2552 days ago
Vic Mensa
Music

Here's Vic Mensa's Diss Toward XXXTentacion at BET Hip Hop Awards

Mensa: "Your favorite rapper is an abuser."

Joshua Espinoza2832 days ago
performances cyphers 2018 bet hip hop awards
Music

Here Are All the Performances and Cyphers From the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards

Check out all of the performances from the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Alex Galbraith2832 days ago
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Eminem and Royce Da 5'9"
Music

Royce Da 5’9" Defends Eminem's BET Cypher

Royce addressed criticisms of Eminem's anti-Trump BET cypher.

Joshua Espinoza3188 days ago
eminem
Music

Here’s How Trump-Supporting Eminem Fans Feel About His Scathing BET Cypher

People who elected a celebrity actually think Eminem cares what they think.

Trace William Cowen3202 days ago
Khaled awards
Music

Watch all the Performances and Cyphers From the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Including appearances by Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Migos, and Rick Ross.

Joshua Espinoza3203 days ago
black meth
Music

Watch Method Man and Black Thought Body an Impromptu Cypher on 'Sway in the Morning'

Can they just team up and become Black Meth already?

Kiana Fitzgerald3207 days ago

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