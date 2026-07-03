Crooked I

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Rapper Crooked I arrives at "40 On Fairfax" listening party
Music

KXNG Crooked Claims Death Row Records Owes Him 'Six Figures'

KXNG Crooked made the claim via Twitter on Friday, shortly after Death Row Records boss Snoop Dogg announced the imprint's catalog was back on Apple Music.

Joshua Espinoza1225 days ago
This is a photo of KXNG Crooked.
Music

KXNG Crooked on Slaughterhouse IG Live: 'It Got to the Point Where All Four of Us Couldn’t Even Get on a Zoom'

KXNG Crooked joined a Twitter Spaces to share his thoughts on the heated Instagram Live session between Joe Budden, Royce da 5'9," and Joell Ortiz.

Eric Diep1596 days ago
Dr. Dre attends the Quincy Jones Hand and Footprint ceremony
Music

KXNG Crooked Responds To Fans Saying That Dr. Dre Has Ghostwriters

Dr. Dre understands his role as one of music’s most iconic producers and engineers. So, he doesn’t hide from the fact that he has ghostwriters.

Xavier Hamilton1920 days ago
Dr. Dre attends 'The Defiant Ones' special screening
Music

Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce and Brain Aneurysm in New Song With KXNG Crooked

Dr. Dre is back in the lab and recording again after a recent health scare. DJ Silk previewed a song featuring KXNG Crooked on his Instagram Live.

Xavier Hamilton1972 days ago
eminem
Music

Kxng Crooked Responds to Rumors of New Eminem Album

Eminem fans have become convinced that the Detroit rapper will be dropping new music imminently, and Kxng Crooked has now chimed in.

Joe Price2042 days ago
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Eminem speaks during a ceremony honoring 50 Cent
Music

KXNG Crooked Says Eminem/Nick Cannon Beef is 'Over'

KXNG Crooked's comments were in response to a fan claiming that Royce da 5'9" was crossing enemy lines by meeting with Nick Cannon in Detroit.

Xavier Hamilton2109 days ago
The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020
Music

Here's Eminem's List of the Greatest Rappers of All Time

On 2002's "'Till I Collapse," Em famously rattled off the rappers he believes are the greatest to ever touch a microphone. Now he's weighed in again.

Xavier Hamilton2224 days ago
mistah fab survive art.jpg
Music

Kendrick Lamar Explores Violence in America on Mistah F.A.B.’s “Survive”

Kendrick Lamar raps about America’s vicious cycle of violence on Mistah F.A.B.’s “Survive." He delivers an intense and equally poignant verse about vicious cycles

jessielmorris3718 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Statik Selektah and KXNG Crooked's "Dead Or in Jail" f/ Jessica Quintero

A collborative project from the two rap veterans is coming in February.

edwinortiz3887 days ago
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Music

Listen to Boaz's "Like This (West Coast Remix)" f/ Crooked I, Murs & Fashawn

Boaz adds some west coast flavor to his single.

Justin Davis4302 days ago
Music

Slaughterhouse Gave an Interview and Freestyled on "Sway in the Morning"

Crooked I, Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, and Royce da 5'9" stopped by Sway while in Austin for SXSW

Martin Spasov4508 days ago
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Music

Video Premiere: Ca$his "Mind on Money"

And a preview of a Crooked-I featured track.

Lauren Nostro4775 days ago
Music

Listen: Crooked I "Minority Report"

I drops the unedited version of his <em>Mission</em> contribution.

Sam Weiss4895 days ago
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Music

Video: Crooked I f/ K-Young "Praise God"

Off Crooked's latest solo release.

Erich Donaldson5052 days ago
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Music

Interview: Slaughterhouse Talks Competition, Royce's Success With Eminem, and Complex's "Rappers In Their 30s" List

With <em>Welcome to: Our House</em> in stores, the foursome opens up about where they stand in the rap game.

Ernest Baker5071 days ago
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Music

Watch Slaughterhouse On The Breakfast Club

The supergroup talks reality TV, 2 Chainz and <em>Welcome to: Our House</em>.

Sam Weiss5071 days ago

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