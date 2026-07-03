Latest Stories
KXNG Crooked Claims Death Row Records Owes Him 'Six Figures'
KXNG Crooked made the claim via Twitter on Friday, shortly after Death Row Records boss Snoop Dogg announced the imprint's catalog was back on Apple Music.
KXNG Crooked on Slaughterhouse IG Live: 'It Got to the Point Where All Four of Us Couldn’t Even Get on a Zoom'
KXNG Crooked joined a Twitter Spaces to share his thoughts on the heated Instagram Live session between Joe Budden, Royce da 5'9," and Joell Ortiz.
KXNG Crooked Responds To Fans Saying That Dr. Dre Has Ghostwriters
Dr. Dre understands his role as one of music’s most iconic producers and engineers. So, he doesn’t hide from the fact that he has ghostwriters.
Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce and Brain Aneurysm in New Song With KXNG Crooked
Dr. Dre is back in the lab and recording again after a recent health scare. DJ Silk previewed a song featuring KXNG Crooked on his Instagram Live.
Kxng Crooked Responds to Rumors of New Eminem Album
Eminem fans have become convinced that the Detroit rapper will be dropping new music imminently, and Kxng Crooked has now chimed in.
KXNG Crooked Says Eminem/Nick Cannon Beef is 'Over'
KXNG Crooked's comments were in response to a fan claiming that Royce da 5'9" was crossing enemy lines by meeting with Nick Cannon in Detroit.
Here's Eminem's List of the Greatest Rappers of All Time
On 2002's "'Till I Collapse," Em famously rattled off the rappers he believes are the greatest to ever touch a microphone. Now he's weighed in again.
Royce da 5'9" on KXNG Crooked Leaving Slaughterhouse: 'I Support Anything That He Wants to Do'
"He's my brother."
Kendrick Lamar Explores Violence in America on Mistah F.A.B.’s “Survive”
Kendrick Lamar raps about America’s vicious cycle of violence on Mistah F.A.B.’s “Survive." He delivers an intense and equally poignant verse about vicious cycles
Premiere: Listen to Statik Selektah and KXNG Crooked's "Dead Or in Jail" f/ Jessica Quintero
A collborative project from the two rap veterans is coming in February.
Listen to Boaz's "Like This (West Coast Remix)" f/ Crooked I, Murs & Fashawn
Boaz adds some west coast flavor to his single.
Slaughterhouse Gave an Interview and Freestyled on "Sway in the Morning"
Crooked I, Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, and Royce da 5'9" stopped by Sway while in Austin for SXSW
Slaughterhouse Releases the Just Blaze and Cardiak-produced "Party"
A teaser for what's to come.
Video Premiere: Ca$his "Mind on Money"
And a preview of a Crooked-I featured track.
Listen: Crooked I "Minority Report"
I drops the unedited version of his <em>Mission</em> contribution.
Video: Crooked I f/ K-Young "Praise God"
Off Crooked's latest solo release.
Interview: Slaughterhouse Talks Competition, Royce's Success With Eminem, and Complex's "Rappers In Their 30s" List
With <em>Welcome to: Our House</em> in stores, the foursome opens up about where they stand in the rap game.
Watch Slaughterhouse On The Breakfast Club
The supergroup talks reality TV, 2 Chainz and <em>Welcome to: Our House</em>.