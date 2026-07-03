Crocodile

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British Man Arrested After Forcing a 3-Year-Old into a Zoo's Crocodile Pen
Life

British Man Arrested After Toddler Ends Up in Crocodile Enclosure at UK Zoo

Staff raced to save a 3-year-old from a crocodile enclosure. Now, detectives, a shaken family and a small English zoo are left searching for answers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
crocodile in water
Life

Man Says He Survived Crocodile Encounter by Pulling Its Jaws Open ‘Just Far Enough’ to Remove His Head

The man was snorkeling with his wife and several friends when he encountered the crocodile.

Trace William Cowen1144 days ago
crocodile is pictured above own reflection
Life

Remains of Missing Man Found Inside 2 Different Crocodiles

A local police official called this development a "tragic ending" for the missing person case, which began this past weekend with a fishing trip.

Trace William Cowen1171 days ago
Police found the body of Taylen Mosley, 2, inside the jaws of an alligator
Life

Florida Father Charged With Murder After Body of Missing 2-Year-Old Son Found in Alligator

Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy's mother, Pashun Jeffery, and their young son Taylen Mosley.

Brad Callas1204 days ago
Action Bronson's wild new video
Music

Action Bronson Shares New Single and Wild Video "Subzero," Announces 'Cocodrillo Turbo' Album

Action Bronson has announced his new album 'Cocodrillo Turbo,' and to coincide he’s shared the chaotic video for its first single “Subzero.”

Joe Price1563 days ago
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Feds: Man smuggled 1,700 reptiles from Mexico, Hong Kong
Life

Man Charged With Smuggling More Than 1,700 Reptiles Into U.S.

California resident Jose Manuel Perez was arrested last month at the U.S.-Mexico border, where he was found with about 60 reptiles concealed under his clothes.

Joshua Espinoza1576 days ago
Humpback whale
Life

Humpback Whale Gets Stranded in River Full of Crocodiles After Making Wrong Turn

After possibly taking a wrong turn, a humpback whale appears to be stranded in an Australian river that happens to be infested with crocodiles.

Gavin Evans2133 days ago
alligator
Life

Florida Man Died From Meth Overdose Before Alligator Ate Him

A man was found eaten by an alligator over the summer, but a medical examiner's report found that he died from a meth overdose before the reptile consumed him.

Philip Lewis2408 days ago
the first offspring of this crocodile species hatched from eggs
Life

Hundreds of Baby Crocodiles Live Near Florida Nuclear Power Plant

The species went from "endangered" to "threatened."

Xavier Hamilton2554 days ago
Alligator or crocodile idk?
Life

Florida Man Wearing Crocs Leaps Into Crocodile Pit

He's doing as well as you'd expect.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2811 days ago
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crocodile
Life

QLD Woman Takes Close Quarters Photo With Wild Crocodile, Says VB Made Her Do It

The Queenslander casually took a photo with a wild croc while holding her beer, and posted it to Facebook.

Jessica Wang3369 days ago

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