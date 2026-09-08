Richard Boadu
Latest Stories
Is No Helmet and No Pads the Future of Tackle Football?
The 7-on-7 A7FL plays without pads or helmets, and thinks they're safer for it.
The 10 Best Trick Plays in NFL History
In a game of size, speed, and strength, sometimes the team with the most smarts wins.
The 50 Biggest Fails in Super Bowl History
If the NFL had an LVP award for the Super Bowl, these people would all have won.
How To Train Outside This Winter Without Freezing Your Ass Off
Looking to stay in shape this winter? Here are 10 tips to make sure you don't freeze your ass off while training.
9 NFL-Approved Drills To Add To Your Daily Workout
NFL trainer Todd Durkin gives you 9 NFL-approved drills you can add to your daily workout.
Exclusive: NFL Trainer Todd Durkin Gives You 10 Tips For Success
Friday night lights is more than a movie and a TV show.
Interview: Calvin Johnson Talks the Release of the Nike CJ81 Elite TD, Breaking NFL Records, and Dirty South Rap
Get a glimpse inside the mind of Megatron.
The 50 Biggest Fails in Super Bowl History
From Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction to Garo's gaffe.
The 25 Best NFL Player Whips
A lot of dough hits you when you make the show. It's time to get a fly ride.
The Complex NFL Power Rankings, Week 4
See what impact the replacement refs fiasco (thank Based God they're gone) have on the latest rankings.
The Complex NFL Power Rankings, Week 3
With only handful of undefeated teams remaining, take a look at how this week's rankings have changed.
Interview: ESPN's Desmond Howard Reviews College Football Celebrations
The '91 Heisman winner weighs in on old school and new school forms of stunting.
Interview: ESPN Insider Travis Haney Explains Everything You Need to Know (And More) About College Football 2012
It's bigger than X's and O's.
Six Reasons Why Pro Athletes Going Broke Shouldn't Be a Surprise
It happens to be a lot easier than you may think.
The 50 Biggest Fails in Super Bowl History
Coming up least when it matters most.
The 20 Greatest 4th Quarter Drives in NFL Playoff History
Money when money counts.