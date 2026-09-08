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Richard Boadu

Joined July 2014 | 53 posts
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Latest Stories

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Is No Helmet and No Pads the Future of Tackle Football?

The 7-on-7 A7FL plays without pads or helmets, and thinks they're safer for it.

Richard Boadu3616 days ago
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The 10 Best Trick Plays in NFL History

In a game of size, speed, and strength, sometimes the team with the most smarts wins.

Richard Boadu4391 days ago
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The 50 Biggest Fails in Super Bowl History

If the NFL had an LVP award for the Super Bowl, these people would all have won.

Richard Boadu4615 days ago
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How To Train Outside This Winter Without Freezing Your Ass Off

Looking to stay in shape this winter? Here are 10 tips to make sure you don't freeze your ass off while training.

Richard Boadu4651 days ago
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9 NFL-Approved Drills To Add To Your Daily Workout

NFL trainer Todd Durkin gives you 9 NFL-approved drills you can add to your daily workout.

Richard Boadu4722 days ago
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Exclusive: NFL Trainer Todd Durkin Gives You 10 Tips For Success

Friday night lights is more than a movie and a TV show.

Richard Boadu4743 days ago
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24 Crazy Car Air Fresheners

Why do people do this to their rides?

Richard Boadu4811 days ago
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The 50 Biggest Fails in Super Bowl History

From Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction to Garo's gaffe.

Richard Boadu4976 days ago
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The 25 Best NFL Player Whips

A lot of dough hits you when you make the show. It's time to get a fly ride.

Richard Boadu5097 days ago
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The Complex NFL Power Rankings, Week 4

See what impact the replacement refs fiasco (thank Based God they're gone) have on the latest rankings.

Richard Boadu5104 days ago
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The Complex NFL Power Rankings, Week 3

With only handful of undefeated teams remaining, take a look at how this week's rankings have changed.

Richard Boadu5111 days ago
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Interview: ESPN's Desmond Howard Reviews College Football Celebrations

The '91 Heisman winner weighs in on old school and new school forms of stunting.

Richard Boadu5116 days ago
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Six Reasons Why Pro Athletes Going Broke Shouldn't Be a Surprise

It happens to be a lot easier than you may think.

Richard Boadu5266 days ago
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The 50 Biggest Fails in Super Bowl History

Coming up least when it matters most.

Richard Boadu5342 days ago
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The 20 Greatest 4th Quarter Drives in NFL Playoff History

Money when money counts.

Richard Boadu5359 days ago
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The 25 Laziest Players in NFL History

So much wasted talent.

Richard Boadu5362 days ago

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