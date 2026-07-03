Concussion

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Tua Tagovailoa walks off the field with trainers following a play during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.
Sports

NFLPA to Review Tua Tagovailoa's Return Following Concussion Evaluation

NFL Players Association has initiated an investigation into Tua Tagovailoa returning to the Dolphins/Bills game after allegedly clearing concussion protocol.

Jose Martinez1392 days ago
Jake Paul speaks with Graham Bensinger
Pop Culture

Jake Paul Claims Concussions Have Led to Memory Loss, Slurred Speech

Paul, who says he has suffered from 20 to 30 concussions, explained that he’s talked to “tons and tons” of people about treating such injuries.

Brenton Blanchet1673 days ago
lamar jackson
Sports

Buffalo Bills Fans Donate to Lamar Jackson’s Favorite Charity After He Suffers Concussion

On Saturday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an in-game concussion during the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens game.

Joe Price2008 days ago
tacko
Sports

7' 6" Tacko Fall in Concussion Protocol After Hitting Head on Ceiling

Fall is ridiculously tall, even in the stretched-out standards of the NBA.

Alex Galbraith2459 days ago
Tom Brady
Sports

Tom Brady Says the NFL Today Is 'Glorified College Football'

Tom Brady said the NFL has changed with the rules protecting quarterbacks and wide receivers, that it's more of a wide open college game now.

countcenci2839 days ago
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NFL ref's roughing the passer call
Sports

NFL Reportedly Rethinking Its Roughing the Passer Penalty

Following a marked uptick in roughing the passer penalties through the NFL's first three weeks, the competition committee is wondering how to fix the issue.

countcenci2853 days ago
Kirby Lee
Sports

Jerry Jones Wants Shorter Preseason, Longer Regular Season

Given the prevalence of concussions and other serious injuries that keep occurring on the NFL gridiron, some football fans have pushed for a shorter preseason. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in favor of that idea.

Aaron C. Mansfield2881 days ago
Jake Roth
Sports

Former Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski Tests Positive for CTE After Suicide

Former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who took his own life in January 2018, has tested positive for chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He was 21 when he died.

Aaron C. Mansfield2944 days ago
Cowboys
Sports

NFL Adds Harsher Penalties, Possible Ejections, for Hits Using Crown of the Helmet

The NFL expanded its rules for hits with the crown of the helmet.

Gavin Evans3035 days ago
NFL player
Sports

Former NFL Player Guesses He Sustained About 2,500 Concussions Throughout His Career

Gary Plummer says he sustained about 10 concussions a game.

Aaron C. Mansfield3068 days ago
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Rob Gronkowski
Sports

Rob Gronkowski Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Appear in Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski will play in Super Bowl 52 after he was officially cleared.

Gavin Evans3089 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas
Sports

Scary Video Captures Every Concussion NFL Players Suffered This Season

A video compilation shows every concussion that took place during the 2017-18 NFL season.

Aaron C. Mansfield3089 days ago
Tom Savage suffers concussion.
Sports

Texans Quarterback Tom Savage Proves NFL Concussion Protocol Is a Joke

Texans quarterback Tom Savage was somehow allowed by his team to play another series after clearly getting a concussion.

Jose Martinez3142 days ago
Rob Gronkowski
Sports

NFL Fans Think Rob Gronkowski's 1-Game Suspension Isn't Enough

For unnecessary roughness that Bill Belichick agreed was "bullsh*t" on Sunday.

Gavin Evans3148 days ago
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Kyrie Irving
Sports

Kyrie Irving Exited Game After Catching Teammate's Elbow in the Face

Irving is being monitored for possible concussion symptoms.

Gavin Evans3172 days ago
Russell Wilson.
Sports

Russell Wilson Called Out for Appearing to Make a Mockery of the NFL's Concussion Test

Russell Wilson seemed to check himself out of a concussion test so that he could get back into a game on Thursday night.

Chris Yuscavage3172 days ago
Sports

Daniel Bryan Reveals He's Been Suffering from Post-Concussion Seizures in First Interview Since Retirement

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said he's suffered ten documented concussions in a 16-year career.

Corey Pellatt3811 days ago

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