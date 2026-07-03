Concert Venues

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Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Tells Atlanta Audience She's Done With Their Arena: 'Next Time, Concert in the Parking Lot'

”This arena been playing a lot of f*cking games with me," she told fans.

Trey Alston90 days ago
(L) SiR performing with a microphone. (R) Drake in a camouflage jacket at an event. ```
Music

SiR Jokingly Blames Drake-Kendrick Feud for 2024 Toronto Concert Cancellation

The Top Dawg Entertainment singer claimed the original venue tied to Drake pulled the plug in light of the feud with K.Dot.

Alex Ocho405 days ago
Music

Kanye Claims Venues Won't Book Him Despite Selling Out 'Vultures' Event in 7 Minutes: 'You Know Why'

A listening event for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's new album 'Vultures' will take place at Chicago's United Center on Thursday.

Brad Callas893 days ago
Patti LaBelle
Music

Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage at Milwaukee Concert Following Bomb Threat

A Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was cut short Saturday night after the legendary singer was rushed off stage due to a bomb threat.

Brad Callas1315 days ago
Roddy Ricch
Music

Roddy Ricch Posts Receipts Proving He Earned $500,000 for Festival Performance

Roddy Ricch has confirmed that he earns $500,000 per festival performance after fans questioned his claim during a recent interview with Joe Budden

Brad Callas1329 days ago
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Harry Styles performs in England in 2022
Music

Watch Harry Styles Address Fan Who Threw Cold Chicken Nugget at Him During MSG Show

During the latest stop on his 15-show run at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, Harry Styles was pelted with a chicken nugget.

Brad Callas1419 days ago
Wiz Khalifa performs during 'Vinyl Verse Summer' Tour
Music

3 People Injured After Crowd Disturbance at Wiz Khalifa Concert in Indiana

A Wiz Khalifa concert in suburban Indianapolis was halted Friday after three people were injured when people began fleeing the venue following a disturbance.

Brad Callas1421 days ago
performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT
Music

Roddy Ricch Arrested for Gun Possession in New York (UPDATE)

Roddy Ricch was arrested in New York on Saturday for multiple gun charges. The rapper was on his way to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

Brad Callas1497 days ago
Wiz Khalifa and Logic's Vinyl Verse Tour
Music

Wiz Khalifa and Logic Announce Co-Headlining Vinyl Verse Tour

Wiz Khalifa and Logic are hitting the road as co-headliners this summer. The two rappers on Monday announced dates for their 28-city Vinyl Verse Tour.

Brad Callas1552 days ago
Tyler, the Creator attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala
Music

Tyler, the Creator Urges Fans to 'Stop Throwing' Things at the Stage During His Shows: 'What's the Logic?'

Tyler, the Creator took to social media Tuesday afternoon to urge his fans to stop "throwing their sh*t on stage" during his live performances.

Brad Callas1572 days ago
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Billie Eilish performs onstage during her "Happier Than Ever" Tour.
Music

Billie Eilish Temporarily Stops Show Again to Check on the Crowd

Billie Eilish took a moment during her Madison Square Garden show to give the crowd a chance to breathe, and advise them to give each other some space.

Jose Martinez1608 days ago
Kid Rock performs in 2019 at Texas AT&T Stadium
Music

Kid Rock Vows to Cancel Shows Where Venues Enforce COVID-19 Vaccine, Mask Mandates

Ahead of his upcoming Bad Reputation tour, Kid Rock took to Instagram Thursday to assure fans that he will cancel shows should venues enforce COVID-19 mandates

Brad Callas1631 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo attends Variety Hitmakers event in December
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Explains Her Decision to Not Headline Arenas on 'Sour' Tour

With tickets for her international 'Sour' tour already sold out, Olivia Rodrigo has explained her decision to not immediately headline arenas.

Brad Callas1680 days ago
Kanye West at Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving Event
Music

Ambitious Stage Design for Kanye's ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert With Drake Seen in Aerial Footage

Ahead of Kanye's Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake, footage has been captured showing a stage design drawing comparisons to Ye's 'Donda' events.

Brad Callas1685 days ago
SZA performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival.
Music

SZA Pauses Show, Talks Astroworld Fest After Fan Passes Out

SZA stopped her concert in Salt Lake City to check in on a fan who had allegedly fainted. She then appeared to reference the Astroworld tragedy in her remarks.

Jose Martinez1707 days ago
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Citi Field
Music

Man Dies at Dead & Company Concert After Falling Off Balcony at Citi Field

A man fell to his death Friday night while trying to do a flip on the balcony at Citi Field stadium at a Dead &amp; Company concert in New York.

Brad Callas1791 days ago
AEG
Music

AEG Presents to Require Vaccination Proof for Show Attendees and Workers at Its Venues

The decision marks arguably the most significant such move yet amid sustained concerns over variants, as well as higher risk levels in undervaxxed regions.

Trace William Cowen1801 days ago
Anthony Fauci prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine.
Music

Dr. Fauci Predicts Concert Venues, Theaters Could Return in the Fall

On Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that concert venues and theaters may be able to reopen their doors "some time in the fall of 2021."

Gavin Evans2014 days ago

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