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Cardi B Tells Atlanta Audience She's Done With Their Arena: 'Next Time, Concert in the Parking Lot'
”This arena been playing a lot of f*cking games with me," she told fans.
SiR Jokingly Blames Drake-Kendrick Feud for 2024 Toronto Concert Cancellation
The Top Dawg Entertainment singer claimed the original venue tied to Drake pulled the plug in light of the feud with K.Dot.
Kanye Claims Venues Won't Book Him Despite Selling Out 'Vultures' Event in 7 Minutes: 'You Know Why'
A listening event for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's new album 'Vultures' will take place at Chicago's United Center on Thursday.
Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage at Milwaukee Concert Following Bomb Threat
A Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was cut short Saturday night after the legendary singer was rushed off stage due to a bomb threat.
Roddy Ricch Posts Receipts Proving He Earned $500,000 for Festival Performance
Roddy Ricch has confirmed that he earns $500,000 per festival performance after fans questioned his claim during a recent interview with Joe Budden
Watch Harry Styles Address Fan Who Threw Cold Chicken Nugget at Him During MSG Show
During the latest stop on his 15-show run at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, Harry Styles was pelted with a chicken nugget.
3 People Injured After Crowd Disturbance at Wiz Khalifa Concert in Indiana
A Wiz Khalifa concert in suburban Indianapolis was halted Friday after three people were injured when people began fleeing the venue following a disturbance.
Roddy Ricch Arrested for Gun Possession in New York (UPDATE)
Roddy Ricch was arrested in New York on Saturday for multiple gun charges. The rapper was on his way to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.
Wiz Khalifa and Logic Announce Co-Headlining Vinyl Verse Tour
Wiz Khalifa and Logic are hitting the road as co-headliners this summer. The two rappers on Monday announced dates for their 28-city Vinyl Verse Tour.
Tyler, the Creator Urges Fans to 'Stop Throwing' Things at the Stage During His Shows: 'What's the Logic?'
Tyler, the Creator took to social media Tuesday afternoon to urge his fans to stop "throwing their sh*t on stage" during his live performances.
Billie Eilish Temporarily Stops Show Again to Check on the Crowd
Billie Eilish took a moment during her Madison Square Garden show to give the crowd a chance to breathe, and advise them to give each other some space.
Kid Rock Vows to Cancel Shows Where Venues Enforce COVID-19 Vaccine, Mask Mandates
Ahead of his upcoming Bad Reputation tour, Kid Rock took to Instagram Thursday to assure fans that he will cancel shows should venues enforce COVID-19 mandates
Olivia Rodrigo Explains Her Decision to Not Headline Arenas on 'Sour' Tour
With tickets for her international 'Sour' tour already sold out, Olivia Rodrigo has explained her decision to not immediately headline arenas.
Ambitious Stage Design for Kanye's ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert With Drake Seen in Aerial Footage
Ahead of Kanye's Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake, footage has been captured showing a stage design drawing comparisons to Ye's 'Donda' events.
SZA Pauses Show, Talks Astroworld Fest After Fan Passes Out
SZA stopped her concert in Salt Lake City to check in on a fan who had allegedly fainted. She then appeared to reference the Astroworld tragedy in her remarks.
Man Dies at Dead & Company Concert After Falling Off Balcony at Citi Field
A man fell to his death Friday night while trying to do a flip on the balcony at Citi Field stadium at a Dead & Company concert in New York.
AEG Presents to Require Vaccination Proof for Show Attendees and Workers at Its Venues
The decision marks arguably the most significant such move yet amid sustained concerns over variants, as well as higher risk levels in undervaxxed regions.
Dr. Fauci Predicts Concert Venues, Theaters Could Return in the Fall
On Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that concert venues and theaters may be able to reopen their doors "some time in the fall of 2021."