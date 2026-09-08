Carl Lamarre
Joined September 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The Top 5 Hip-Hop Venues in New Orleans According to Dee-1
Rising rapper Dee-1 shares his favorite hip-hop venues in New Orleans.
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Interview: Fifth Harmony Talk Their Platinum Hit "Worth It" and Their Love for Drake, Fetty Wap, and Kendrick Lamar
The girl group is also into Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj.
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Wiz Khalifa Explains Why He Lives in Levi's
Here's everything you ever wanted to know about Wiz Khalifa and his love of Levi's.
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