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Style

Nude Project Collection: How to Buy

The Spanish streetwear label is available to shop on Complex.

Complex Staff74 days ago
The Complex Sneakers Show
Sneakers

The Biggest Sneakers Releasing in 2025 | The Complex Sneakers Show

This week, the co-hosts talk about the biggest sneakers releasing in 2025.

Victor Deng554 days ago
Complex Sneakers Show
Sneakers

What’s the Best Nike SB Dunk of All Time? | The Complex Sneakers Show

The Complex Sneakers Show is hosted by Brendan Dunne, Joe La Puma, and Matt Welty. This week, they give their takes on the best SB Dunks of all time.

Complex666 days ago
The Complex Sneakers Show
Sneakers

Michael Rubin Reveals How Travis Scott's 'White Party' Jordan 1s Happened | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, the co-hosts are joined by Michael Rubin.

Complex701 days ago
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Ranking the Best Sneaker Collaborations Right Now | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, the co-hosts discuss the best sneaker collabs right now.

Victor Deng715 days ago
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Sneakers

Why Is Nike Retroing Its Most Expensive Grail Sneakers? | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, the co-hosts discuss about Nike retroing grail sneakers.

Complex736 days ago
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Sneakers

What's the Best Sneaker of 2024 So Far? | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, the co-hosts discuss about the best sneakers of 2024 so far.

Complex750 days ago
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Sneakers

Fabolous Realizes He Has Too Many Sneakers | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, the co-hosts are joined by Fabolous.

Complex764 days ago
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Sneakers

What's the Best Nike Air Max of All Time? | The Complex Sneakers Show

On this week's episode of the Complex Sneakers Show, the cohosts rank the best Air Maxes.

Complex771 days ago
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Sneakers

What's The Best Air Jordan Of All Time? | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, the co-hosts talk about the best Air Jordan of all time.

Complex778 days ago
Missy Elliott holding her signature Adidas "Respect M.E." sneakers at an event. She wears a denim jacket and a pink cap
Sneakers

Remembering Missy Elliott's Adidas Deal

June Ambrose reflects on working with the rapper on her landmark partnership.

Victor Deng799 days ago
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Sneakers

How June Ambrose Helped Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, and Busta Become Style Icons | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Show, cohosts Matt Welty, Brendan Dunne and Joe La Puma are joined by June Ambrose.

Complex799 days ago
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Sneakers

Are Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1s Still Good? | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Show, cohosts Matt Welty, Brendan Dunne and Joe La Puma discuss if Travis Scott's Jordan 1s are still good.

Complex806 days ago
Man broadcasting with headphones next to a Nike high-top sneaker with purple accents
Sneakers

Charles Barkley Apparently Didn't Have Much Input on His Nike Shoes

Veteran designer Aaron Cooper breaks down his work with Nike on the Complex Sneaker Show.

Victor Deng813 days ago
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Debunking Drake's Kendrick Lamar Sneaker Diss | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Show, cohosts Matt Welty, Brendan Dunne and Joe La Puma discuss Dake's Kendrick Lamar sneaker diss.

Complex820 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 1301 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Show, cohosts Matt Welty, Brendan Dunne and Joe La Puma are joined by Paul Litchfield.

Victor Deng827 days ago
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Listen to Episode 1210 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

On this episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty are joined by Ian Ginoza

Complex841 days ago

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