Fabolous is a serious sneaker collector—he’s seen every era, from original Air Jordans to the wild fake shoes of the 2000s to the current retros and Travis Scott collaborations. He joins the show this week to discuss all that, along with his influential style, the heyday of throwback jerseys, filling your house with sneakers, and more. Also, the cohosts address Action Bronson’s New Balance drops, “Flu Game” Jordan 12s coming back, and Bad Bunny’s big Gazelle collab.
Fabolous Realizes He Has Too Many Sneakers | The Complex Sneakers Show
