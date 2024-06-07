What's the Best Nike Air Max of All Time? | The Complex Sneakers Show

Is the first ever Air Max sneaker still the best in the line? Or did the post-Tinker Hatfield designers who worked on massive shoes like the Air Max 95 and the Tn do it better? Cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty rank all the best Air Maxes in this episode, whittling them down to the best of the best. Also, they talk about LeBron James’ mysterious new shoe, Cam’ron’s Adidas diss over the Anthony Edwards spot, and the SB version of the Air Max 95.