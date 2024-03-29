Listen to Episode 1210 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

Ian Ginoza has worked in sneakers for decades, playing a part in collaborative projects with the likes of Drake, Tom Sachs, Beyonce, Ye, Frank Ocean, and more. He started the Honolulu sneaker store Kicks HI, then did stints at Converse, Nike and Adidas. Now, he’s the global vice president and creative director of pinnacle product at Vans. Ginoza has mostly worked in the background, opting to let his work speak for itself. Here, he tells the story of his life in the industry and how he ended up at Vans. Also, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers and try not to discuss the Air Max Dn. The episode is a monumental one, the 200th overall episode of the Complex Sneakers Show in all its forms.