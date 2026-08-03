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Two Sides of the Same Shoe

The versatile adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 works with any fit.

adidas Originals

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adidas Originals

A woman in a black jacket lies down, holding a mask. Miniature versions of herself walk on her back. She wears sneakers with red accents.
AJ Incammicia/Complex/adidas Originals

The new adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 is versatile. With a slightly oversized silhouette and a sporty mesh upper wrapped in a RPU molded cage, the shoe fits with any outfit. Need proof? Complex styled the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 with performance tailoring looks and statement sportswear ensembles, proving that its clean lines and elegant hits of color accentuate the best parts of any outfit. Take a look.

The Mysterious Side of the Mirror

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Grey Strata / Core Black / Off White - $150 // adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Power Red / Core Black / Off White - $150

What lies on the other side of the mirror? Style inspiration of course. Pair the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 with your day-to-day outfits or elevated eveningwear and enjoy the benefits of this standout shoe that accentuates any fit.

Two Styles, Three Stripes

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Grey Strata / Core Black / Off White - $150 // adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Power Red / Core Black / Off White - $150

The ADISTAR XLG 2.0 can be the foundation of any fit whether you’re rocking an upscale blazer-and-peasant skirt combo or audacious snakeskin track pants.

Side-By-Side

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Grey Strata / Core Black / Off White - $150 // adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Power Red / Core Black / Off White - $150

Down-to-earth swag or avant-garde allure, the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 brings out the best in any fit.

Earth Tones to Out-of-This-World

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150 // adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Power Red / Core Black / Off White - $150

With its adiPrene cushioning and ever-so-slightly exaggerated frame, the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 complements statement sportswear like a bucket hat and track jacket or the glamour of a patent leather trench and wide-legged trousers.

Material Conditions

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150

You don’t want to get too matchy matchy getting dressed these days. But that doesn’t mean you can’t wear your ADISTAR XLG 2.0s with an adidas jacket. Au contraire. The classic outerwear and future classic footwear work well together, just as long as you choose colors that complement each other rather than matching exactly.

Run It

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Grey Strata / Core Black / Off White - $150 // adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Power Red / Core Black / Off White - $150

With a standout rounded heel, the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 fits perfectly beneath some Y2K-inspired flares. With its mix of athletic heritage and sophisticated design cues, it also looks at home with performance tailoring and luxe shorts.

Style Calling

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Grey Strata / Core Black / Off White - $150 // adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Power Red / Core Black / Off White - $150

No matter how you want to wear it, the adaptable ADISTAR XLG 2.0 lets you make the styling calls. Wear it how you want, whenever you want.

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