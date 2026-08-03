Two Sides of the Same Shoe

The new adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 is versatile. With a slightly oversized silhouette and a sporty mesh upper wrapped in a RPU molded cage, the shoe fits with any outfit. Need proof? Complex styled the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 with performance tailoring looks and statement sportswear ensembles, proving that its clean lines and elegant hits of color accentuate the best parts of any outfit. Take a look.
The Mysterious Side of the Mirror
adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Grey Strata / Core Black / Off White - $150 // adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Power Red / Core Black / Off White - $150
What lies on the other side of the mirror? Style inspiration of course. Pair the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 with your day-to-day outfits or elevated eveningwear and enjoy the benefits of this standout shoe that accentuates any fit.
Two Styles, Three Stripes
Earth Tones to Out-of-This-World
adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150 // adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Power Red / Core Black / Off White - $150
With its adiPrene cushioning and ever-so-slightly exaggerated frame, the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 complements statement sportswear like a bucket hat and track jacket or the glamour of a patent leather trench and wide-legged trousers.
Material Conditions
adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150
You don’t want to get too matchy matchy getting dressed these days. But that doesn’t mean you can’t wear your ADISTAR XLG 2.0s with an adidas jacket. Au contraire. The classic outerwear and future classic footwear work well together, just as long as you choose colors that complement each other rather than matching exactly.
Run It
adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Grey Strata / Core Black / Off White - $150 // adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Power Red / Core Black / Off White - $150
With a standout rounded heel, the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 fits perfectly beneath some Y2K-inspired flares. With its mix of athletic heritage and sophisticated design cues, it also looks at home with performance tailoring and luxe shorts.