Two Sides of the Same Shoe

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150



You don’t want to get too matchy matchy getting dressed these days. But that doesn’t mean you can’t wear your ADISTAR XLG 2.0s with an adidas jacket. Au contraire. The classic outerwear and future classic footwear work well together, just as long as you choose colors that complement each other rather than matching exactly.