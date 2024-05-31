What's The Best Air Jordan Of All Time? | The Complex Sneakers Show

What’s the best Air Jordan model of all time? What are the most important colorways to consider in such a ranking? How much have the best Air Jordans changed through time? Co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty end up on a winding debate on those topics in the latest episode The general consensus is that the S-tier, the most elite of Air Jordans, consists of the Jordan 1, Jordan 3, Jordan 4, and Jordan 11. Also in the episode, the trio discusses the end of Kool Kiy’s Nike lawsuit, the return of the Pro B Dunk, and the knockoff Travis Scott Nikes.