What's The Best Air Jordan Of All Time? | The Complex Sneakers Show

On the latest episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, the co-hosts talk about the best Air Jordan of all time.

May 31, 2024
What’s the best Air Jordan model of all time? What are the most important colorways to consider in such a ranking? How much have the best Air Jordans changed through time? Co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty end up on a winding debate on those topics in the latest episode The general consensus is that the S-tier, the most elite of Air Jordans, consists of the Jordan 1, Jordan 3, Jordan 4, and Jordan 11. Also in the episode, the trio discusses the end of Kool Kiy’s Nike lawsuit, the return of the Pro B Dunk, and the knockoff Travis Scott Nikes.

Complex Sneakers Show

