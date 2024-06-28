What's the Best Sneaker of 2024 So Far? | The Complex Sneakers Show

What’s the most exciting new sneaker in the past year? How much do big retros like the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” deserve to be celebrated in 2024? What about Nina Chanel Abney’s Air Jordan 3? In this mid-year episode, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss the best sneakers to drop now that the year is halfway over. They also preview some upcoming releases, like Nike’s Sunder Max retro and the Swarovski versions of the TN. And, an important conversation about Kendrick Lamar popping out in Nike Shox.