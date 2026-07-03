Coming To America

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Beyoncé’ has earned the right to speak (or not to speak) on her own terms. After decades in the music industry, she controls her media presence through a stellar Instagram feed, where she shares her creative visuals and biggest announcements. Here are Beyoncé’s best Instagram posts.
Victoria L. Johnson

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Two men posing together indoors, with one wearing a denim shirt and the other in a dark tracksuit, surrounded by microphones and chairs.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Picks His Best (and Worst) Movies, Reveals an Untold Beyoncé Story

The comedy legend opens up about missed roles, iconic catchphrases, and what Beyoncé once whispered on the Dreamgirls set in the latest '360 with Speedy' episode.

Brendan Frederick345 days ago
Style

Palace and McDonald's Announce Collab With Cryptic Billboard, Teaser f/ ‘The Office,’ ‘Coming to America’ Clips (UPDATE)

In addition to a prominent Times Square placement, the mysterious collab got a promo video featuring pop cultural references to McDonald's, including 'Seinfeld,' 'The Fifth Element,' and 'Loki.'

Starr Savoy1074 days ago
arsenio-hall
Pop Culture

L.A. Pedestrians Give Their Thoughts on the ‘Crisis’ in ‘Coming to America’ Nation Zamunda

Arsenio Hall stepped up to host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' producing a 'Coming to America'-themed edition of the show’s “Lie Witness News” segment.

tara mahadevan1831 days ago
eric jasmin
Pop Culture

Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin Is Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric

Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, posted a pair of photos alongside Eddie Murphy's son, Eric, confirming that the pare are in fact together.

Brenton Blanchet1832 days ago
arsenio
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reflect on Paramount Forcing Them to Cast White Actor in 'Coming to America'

Across several interviews, Eddie Murphy also spoke on his plans to return to stand-up and the likelihood of him ever doing a song with Megan Thee Stallion.

Trace William Cowen1964 days ago
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Coming 2 America soundtrack
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Bobby Sessions on "I'm a King" Off 'Coming 2 America' Soundtrack

The 'Coming 2 America' soundtrack will be available on March 5—the same day the much-anticipated sequel will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Joshua Espinoza1989 days ago
ed
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' to Be Released March 2021 on Amazon (UPDATE)

Amazon Prime isn't messing around when it comes to bagging up hotly anticipated comedy sequels. Also on the agenda is the sequel to 'Borat.'

Trace William Cowen2103 days ago
Tracy Morgan (L) and Eddie Murphy
Pop Culture

Tracy Morgan Joins Cast of 'Coming to America' Sequel

Tracy Morgan is set to appear in 'Coming 2 America.'

Gavin Evans2524 days ago
John Amos
Pop Culture

John Amos to Reprise His Role as Cleo McDowell in 'Coming 2 America'

The sequel will hit theaters August 2020.

Joshua Espinoza2533 days ago
Wesley Snipes attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Equalizer 2"
Pop Culture

Wesley Snipes Joins Cast of 'Coming 2 America'

Wesley Snipes will play General Izzi who is the ruler of Zamunda's neighboring nation.

Xavier Hamilton2536 days ago
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Eddie Murphy
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Seems Down to Cast Michael Blackson in 'Coming to America 2'

The legendary comedian dropped Blackson's name when asked about casting Africans for the film.

Joshua Espinoza2635 days ago
akon
Pop Culture

Akon Urges Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall to Cast African Actors in 'Coming to America 2'

The singer told TMZ that while he's excited for the upcoming sequel, African talent should be cast in 'Coming to America 2'.

Hannah Lifshutz2654 days ago
eddie murphy arsenio hall
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Pictured on the Set of 'Coming to America 2'

The film is set to hit theaters on August 7, 2020. 

Hannah Lifshutz2656 days ago
Eddie Murphy
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Confirms He Will Star in 'Coming to America' Sequel

The project will follow Prince Akeem as he returns to NYC in search of his long-lost son.

Joshua Espinoza2744 days ago

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