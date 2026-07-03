Coming 2 America

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arsenio-hall
Pop Culture

L.A. Pedestrians Give Their Thoughts on the ‘Crisis’ in ‘Coming to America’ Nation Zamunda

Arsenio Hall stepped up to host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' producing a 'Coming to America'-themed edition of the show’s “Lie Witness News” segment.

tara mahadevan1831 days ago
eddie murphy
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Looks Back on ‘Sh*tty Movies’ Leading to His Acting Hiatus

Fresh off the debut of 'Coming 2 America​​​​​​​,' Eddie Murphy sat down with Marc Maron to talk about the Razzie-winning films that led him to take a break.

Joe Price1958 days ago
Tracy Morgan at the Golden Globes
Pop Culture

Tracy Morgan Explains Golden Globes 'Soul' Goof to Jimmy Fallon

Tracy Morgan explained to Jimmy Fallon what happened when he mispronounced 'Soul' while presenting an award at this past weekend's Golden Globes.

Gavin Evans1961 days ago
Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Says He Plans on Returning to Stand-Up Following Pandemic

Murphy told Kevin Hart on the ‘Comedy Gold Minds’ podcast that he planned on performing stand-up after releasing ‘Coming 2 America’ prior to the pandemic.

Jose Martinez1962 days ago
arsenio
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reflect on Paramount Forcing Them to Cast White Actor in 'Coming to America'

Across several interviews, Eddie Murphy also spoke on his plans to return to stand-up and the likelihood of him ever doing a song with Megan Thee Stallion.

Trace William Cowen1964 days ago
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HSTRY x Coming 2 America
Style

Nas, Eddie Murphy, and Jermaine Fowler Talk 'Coming 2 America' in Support of HSTRY Merch Drop

The 13-piece collaborative range takes cues from the original 1988 film and its long-awaited sequel, which premieres March 5 on Amazon Prime.

Joshua Espinoza1968 days ago
eddie fallon
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Recounts Fabled Basketball Game Against Prince Featured on ‘Chappelle's Show’

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Murphy looks back on an infamous game of pickup basketball with Prince, his thoughts on 'Coming 2 America,' and more.

tara mahadevan1968 days ago
go big yg big sean
Music

Big Sean and YG Connect on New Track "Go Big"

Big Sean and YG join forces to deliver their latest track "Go Big" which is set to be featured in Eddie Murphy and Amazon's upcoming film, 'Coming 2 America.'

Jordan Rose1968 days ago
Crown Royal Header Image
Pop Culture

Crown Royal and ‘Coming 2 America’ Coronate Black Excellence

For the Coming to America sequel, Crown Royal, a premier sponsor of the film, is helping to promote the forthcoming comedy by honoring several Black heroes.

Brandon Constantine1975 days ago
Coming 2 America soundtrack
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Bobby Sessions on "I'm a King" Off 'Coming 2 America' Soundtrack

The 'Coming 2 America' soundtrack will be available on March 5—the same day the much-anticipated sequel will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Joshua Espinoza1989 days ago
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Coming 2 America
Pop Culture

Watch the Latest 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

The follow-up to Eddie Murphy's classic 'Coming to America' will premiere on Amazon next month, and we've gotten a second look at the comedy sequel.

Joe Price1991 days ago
Eddie Murphy in 'Coming 2 America'
Pop Culture

Here's Your Exclusive First Look at Eddie Murphy in 'Coming 2 America'

Here's an exclusive first look at Eddie Murphy in Amazon Prime Video's 'Coming 2 America', which will premiere on March 5, 2021.

Khal2039 days ago

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