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We sat down with Shedeur Sanders in Colorado for an exclusive interview on his collaboration with Pair of Thieves, his life under the spotlight, his haters, his NFL comparison, the stigma of being a Black QB, and more.Zion Olojede
Pastor Bob Enyart of Denver Bible Church claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was tested on “cells of aborted babies." He has since died of the virus.Brenton Blanchet
Colorado's attorney general announced Wednesday a 32-count indictment against officers and paramedics involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.Brad Callas
A 33-year-old Colorado woman was arrested last week after a bystander captured a video of her evidently forcing her young son into the trunk of her car.Brenton Blanchet