Colorado Moves to Fully Decriminalize Prostitution in Historic New Bill

Colorado lawmakers are weighing a proposal that could reset how prostitution is treated across the U.S. Senate Bill 26-097, introduced in the state legislature, aims to remove criminal penalties tied to consensual commercial sex between adults—covering both those who sell sex and those who pay for it.

According to Fox 31, that approach would put Colorado in a category of its own. Across most of the country, prostitution is still prosecuted as a misdemeanor offense. Nevada remains the only state where it’s legal in any form, but even there, it’s tightly controlled—limited to licensed brothels in a handful of rural counties, with outright bans in major areas like Las Vegas and Reno. Maine, meanwhile, took a different route in 2023 by decriminalizing the sale of sex while continuing to criminalize buyers. Colorado’s bill goes further than both. It removes penalties on both sides of the exchange, framing the shift as a safety issue rather than a moral one. In the bill’s text, lawmakers state that “fear of criminal punishment… encourages physical, emotional, and structural violence against sex workers,” arguing that current laws can push activity into less safe conditions and discourage people from reporting crimes or seeking help. Supporters of the measure also point to how decriminalizing buyers could change the dynamic between sex workers and clients. Without the threat of arrest, the bill suggests clients may be more willing to provide identifying details, giving workers more control over who they agree to meet.