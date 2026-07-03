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Pop Culture

Vanessa Hudgens, Too, Has Learned Wedding ‘Dresses Are So Expensive’

The 34-year-old actress got engaged to Colorado Rockies shortstop Cole Tucker at the end of 2022.

Brad Callas1044 days ago
lewis brinson
Sports

Rockies Say Fan Didn't Call Marlins Outfielder Lewis Brinson N-Word (UPDATE)

Marlins star Outfielder Lewis Brinson was called the n-word by a fan while he was at-bat during a game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Brenton Blanchet1804 days ago
oakland as
Sports

Oakland A's Sign Fan Who Threw 96-mph Fastball at Pitching Challenge Booth

23-year-old Nathan Patterson is living out his childhood dream.

Alex Galbraith2540 days ago
Carlos Gonzalez Nike Kobe 11 iD
Sneakers

Colorado Rockies Sluggers Are Warming Up in Custom Nike Kobes

CarGo and Story take swings in the Kobe 11.

Brandon Richard3640 days ago

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