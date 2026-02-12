Ex-Colorado Star Christian Fauria Says He Isn’t a ‘Fan’ of Deion Sanders’ Coaching

The temperature around Deion Sanders at Colorado just went up again—this time courtesy of a former Buff with championship hardware. Christian Fauria, who played tight end at Colorado from 1990 to 1994 before winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, unloaded on Sanders during a recent appearance on The Zach Gelb Show. The 54-year-old didn’t hedge when asked about the Buffaloes’ head coach.

“I’m just not a fan of the coach,” Fauria said. “I’m not. I’ll never be a fan of the coach. I love the school.”

He made it clear his criticism isn’t selective. “The worst coach I’ve ever had was Joe Gibbs,” he said, referencing his time in Washington. “So me picking on Deion Sanders is nothing.” But his assessment of Sanders was blunt. “I just don’t like the way he coaches football,” Fauria said. “I don’t think he’s very bright. I don’t think he can manage a game. I think there’s a lot of flash, but I think there’s no substance.” He went further, saying Sanders has “a lot of people, like, brainwashed.” Fauria’s ties to the program aren’t just historical. His son Caleb was on Colorado’s roster when Sanders arrived in December 2022 before transferring to Delaware ahead of the 2024 season. Sanders’ tenure in Boulder has been uneven. After taking over a 1-11 team, he guided Colorado to a 9-4 season in 2024, with two-way standout Travis Hunter capturing the Heisman Trophy. The momentum didn’t last. The Buffaloes went 3-9 in 2025, bringing Sanders’ three-year mark to 16-21. Among alumni, questions have centered on the constant roster churn through the transfer portal and in-game management decisions. Fauria hinted at deeper frustrations.