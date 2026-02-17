Sports

Karrueche Tran Says Deion Sanders Gave Her Option to Leave Him Amid Cancer Scare

"If I [had] dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out."

(L-R) Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran.
Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images | Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Karrueche Tran has revealed she was given the option to leave her relationship with Deion Sanders after the NFL Hall of Famer was diagnosed with cancer.

Sanders was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer during a routine check-up in the spring of 2025. In a new video shared on the coach’s Instagram, Tran revealed that Sanders gave her an out during his illness.

"This man told me, 'You don’t have to stay. You don’t have to deal with it,'" she said.

Coach Prime, who has described Tran as a "good woman" and "good person," also admitted he gave her an “out."

"You didn’t sign up for this," Sanders recalled thinking. "I would not be upset … if you checked out."

But Tran, 37, said that she’s "not the type of person" to leave under challenging circumstances.

"If I [had] dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out," Tran said. "It was hard, it was difficult mentally. … But we made it work."

Sanders underwent bladder reconstruction surgery in July under Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urologic oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center. Kurkreja then declared the former NFL cornerback "cured of cancer."

"When I went through what I went through last year, with the cancer, it triggered something in me that said … 'start living,'" Sanders said in the clip. "I gotta start enjoying life; that’s what God has whispered to me."

Tran was by his side for the bladder surgery, as well as his 16th surgery for blood clots that came in the fall. She described why she thought God had brought her and Sanders together, beyond her ability to support him through health issues.

"To help you live life and experience new things," she said. "I love to travel and do different things."

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