Bob Knight, Legendary College Basketball Coach, Dead at 83

Bob Knight, renowned college basketball coach, has passed away at the age of 83.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family," Knight's family said in a statement. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored."

"We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend," the statement concludes.

Knight coached three schools throughout his career—Army, Indiana and Texas Tech—spanning five decades. He finished with 902 wins as a head coach, putting him sixth all-time in Division 1 college basketball history. Knight led the Hoosiers to three national championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

