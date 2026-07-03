Civil Rights

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 03: Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Cardi B Says Latinos, Caribbean People Can 'Thrive' Because of the Sacrifices of African-Americans

Cardi B praised participants in the civil rights movement for their fight for equality.

Complex Staff14 days ago
Former MLK Home Where He Planned Selma March Reopens as a Museum
Life

MLK’s Selma Safe House Reopens at The Henry Ford After 800-Mile Move

The Jackson House, once a safe haven for civil rights leaders during the Selma voting-rights campaign, has reopened at Greenfield Village after an 800-mile move.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Church That Hosted MLK Jr.'s Final Speech is Getting a $1.2M Renovation
Life

Mason Temple, Site of MLK’s Final Speech, Gets $1.2M Federal Funding

New federal funding will restore the Memphis church where MLK delivered 'I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,' preserving a key site in civil rights history.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
Cesar Chavez Day Celebrations in Question as Sexual Abuse Allegations Surface
Pop Culture

Cesar Chavez Day Events Pulled Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

UFW and the Cesar Chavez Foundation respond to disturbing allegations, reconsider how to honor the labor icon, and create channels for people to come forward.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
Jesse Jackson sitting at a desk in an office filled with awards and plaques, with his nameplate visible.
Life

Jesse Jackson, Civil Rights Leader, Dead at 84

“A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless,” Jackson’s family said in a statement.

Trace William Cowen151 days ago
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Claudette Colvin, Civil Rights Pioneer, Dies at 86
Life

Claudette Colvin, Civil Rights Pioneer, Dies at 86

The civil rights pioneer was arrested at 15 after refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery bus.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
Barbara Rose Johns, Civil Rights Pioneer, Replaces Robert E. Lee Statue in the U.S. Capitol
Life

Barbara Rose Johns, Civil Rights Pioneer, Replaces Robert E. Lee Statue in the U.S. Capitol

Johns led the 1951 walkout of Robert Russa Moton High School paved the way for nationwide desegregation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo213 days ago
Jo Ann Boyce, Clinton 12 Member & Grandmother of Cameron Boyce, Dies at 84
Pop Culture

Jo Ann Boyce, Clinton 12 Member & Grandmother of Cameron Boyce, Dies at 84

The Clinton 12 were a group of Black high school students who volunteered to integrate Clinton High School in Clinton, TN, in 1956.

Bernadette Giacomazzo224 days ago
Rev. Jesse Jackson Discharged from Hospital Following Treatment for Neurological Condition
Life

Rev. Jesse Jackson Discharged After Treatment for Neurological Condition

The civil rights icon suffers from a rare neurological condition called progressive supranuclear palsy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo232 days ago
A man wearing a white cap and glasses is praying with his hands raised.
Life

Imam Jamil Al-Amin, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 82

Al-Amin’s son announced his passing, as supporters urge officials to finally exonerate the civil rights icon.

Mark Elibert237 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Dr. Bernice A. King attends The 2025 CFP National Championship Ohio State v Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Martin Luther King Speaking on September 10, 1963 in New York, New York.
Life

MLK's Daughter Says ‘I Concur' After Zelda Williams Calls Out AI-Generated Images

"Please stop" sharing AI-generated images of her father, Bernice King implored.

Jaelani Turner-Williams283 days ago
(L) Former University of Tennessee pharmacy student Kimberly Diei in a white coat stands with arms crossed. (R) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are dressed in colorful outfits from the "WAP" music video.
Music

Woman Wins $250,000 After Being Threatened With Expulsion for Tweeting Cardi B "WAP" Lyrics

The University of Tennessee threatened to expel her for tweeting "vulgar" lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 hit.

Alex Ocho531 days ago
Pop Culture

Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Bernice Says Mom 'Wasn't a Prop' Following Jonathan Majors’ Weird Comments

The youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King seemed to take offense at Majors' 'GMA' interview.

Jaelani Turner-Williams921 days ago
Life

215 Bodies Found in Unmarked Graves Behind Mississippi Jail, Ben Crump Calls For Investigation

Back in December, the gravesites were discovered in a pauper’s cemetery behind the Hinds County, Mississippi jail.

Brad Callas924 days ago
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former cops in court
Life

Cops Who Called Themselves ‘Goon Squad’ Plead Guilty in Racist Attack and Torture of Black Men

The six now-former officers pleaded guilty to state charges in the case in Mississippi on Monday. The ex-cops previously admitted guilt at the federal level.

Trace William Cowen1069 days ago
Life

New York City to Award $13 Million to Summer 2020 Protesters in Black Lives Matter Demonstration

This is one of the priciest payouts ever made in a lawsuit involving mass arrests.

tara mahadevan1093 days ago
Life

George Santos Called Out by Rosa Parks' Niece After Comparing Himself to Civil Rights Icon

George Santos compared himself to Rosa Parks after Mitt Romney said Santos needs to sit in the "back row" and be "quiet" during Joe Biden's State of the Union.

tara mahadevan1103 days ago

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