Cardi B Says Latinos, Caribbean People Can 'Thrive' Because of the Sacrifices of African-Americans

Cardi B voiced her respect for older generations of African-Americans who waged the fight for civil rights.

The Am I the Drama? rapper spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on Friday (July 3) and credited African-Americans for preserving their history and the fight for equality across marginalized races. Cardi, born Belcalis Almánzar, identifies as an Afro-Latina who is ethnically Trinidadian.

"I mean, I feel like the reason why Caribbeans like me, [my] family and Latinos and Hispanic people, the reason why they could thrive in this country is because Black African-Americans fought for everybody to be equal," Cardi said in the clip below.

"If it wasn't for them, it wouldn't be no Caribbeans thriving here. They were the ones that fought for this," she continued. "So I'm always going to be thankful and grateful for that," Cardi said, continuing with the need to give African-Americans their "flowers."