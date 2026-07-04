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Cardi B Says Latinos, Caribbean People Can 'Thrive' Because of the Sacrifices of African-Americans

Cardi B praised participants in the civil rights movement for their fight for equality.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 03: Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Cardi B voiced her respect for older generations of African-Americans who waged the fight for civil rights.

The Am I the Drama? rapper spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on Friday (July 3) and credited African-Americans for preserving their history and the fight for equality across marginalized races. Cardi, born Belcalis Almánzar, identifies as an Afro-Latina who is ethnically Trinidadian.

"I mean, I feel like the reason why Caribbeans like me, [my] family and Latinos and Hispanic people, the reason why they could thrive in this country is because Black African-Americans fought for everybody to be equal," Cardi said in the clip below.

"If it wasn't for them, it wouldn't be no Caribbeans thriving here. They were the ones that fought for this," she continued. "So I'm always going to be thankful and grateful for that," Cardi said, continuing with the need to give African-Americans their "flowers."

"It’s important for the history and it's important to give flowers because somebody wants to erase the history out of these schools, but you got to keep these histories alive," she concluded. "Let me not get too political. I might get in trouble."

The Grammy winner expressed a similar sentiment during a March date of the Little Miss Drama Tour, where she said her Latino fans “couldn’t be living comfortably in this country if these African Americans didn’t fight for us.”

Throughout the 35-date tour, Cardi protested nationwide ICE raids and the deportation of migrants and jokingly threatened to mace ICE officers who may be in the crowd.

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