Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Bernice Says Mom 'Wasn't a Prop' Following Jonathan Majors’ Weird Comments

Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, subliminally checked disgraced actor Jonathan Majors for using her mother's name once again, this time during his Good Morning America interview.

Following the exclusive GMA chat on Monday, King, 60, posted an archival image of her mother on X, along with biting words for the Creed III actor.

"My mother wasn't a prop," King wrote. "She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand...my mama was a force."

King also linked her 2017 piece for HuffPost where she detailed her mother's powerful legacy in civil rights activism, music, writing, and motherhood.