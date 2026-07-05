Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality

A federal judge has handed Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment a decisive courtroom victory after dismissing a copyright lawsuit tied to the opening moments of "Alien Superstar," one of the standout tracks from her Grammy-winning Renaissance album. The ruling ends—for now—a legal challenge over the song's spoken-word introduction, though the plaintiff says the fight isn't over. According to Billboard, the dispute centered on the robotic narration that opens "Alien Superstar," which samples the 1998 house track "Moonraker" by John Holiday, also known as Foremost Poets. Parkwood licensed the sample directly from Holiday before the song's 2022 release, paying him $10,000, granting him a songwriting credit, and awarding him a 0.5% royalty share. But in 2025, Florida-based Hirose Enterprises LLC filed suit, claiming it—not Holiday—owned the copyright to "Moonraker" after acquiring the rights decades earlier through the now-defunct Soundmen on Wax label.

That ownership question ultimately never reached the courtroom's main stage. Instead, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi dismissed the case after determining Hirose Enterprises lacked the legal standing to sue because it did not yet exist when the complaint was filed. Court records showed the company filed its lawsuit on August 4, 2025, but wasn't officially formed until August 12, 2025, creating what proved to be a fatal procedural flaw. Judge Scarsi even referenced the sample at the center of the dispute in his opinion, writing, "Please do not be alarmed, remain calm: like the DJ booth referenced in the works at issue, this district judge must conduct a troubleshoot test of the entire system — that is, a jurisdictional inquiry — before reaching any of the parties' merits arguments." He concluded that "Plaintiff had no legal existence at the time it brought suit, so it cannot have held a stake in the outcome of the litigation at the time it filed the complaint." As a result, the court dismissed claims against Parkwood as well as Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, and Warner Chappell.