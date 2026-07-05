GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality

A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Scores Legal Victory in 'Alien Superstar' Copyright Battle
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A federal judge has handed Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment a decisive courtroom victory after dismissing a copyright lawsuit tied to the opening moments of "Alien Superstar," one of the standout tracks from her Grammy-winning Renaissance album. The ruling ends—for now—a legal challenge over the song's spoken-word introduction, though the plaintiff says the fight isn't over.

According to Billboard, the dispute centered on the robotic narration that opens "Alien Superstar," which samples the 1998 house track "Moonraker" by John Holiday, also known as Foremost Poets. Parkwood licensed the sample directly from Holiday before the song's 2022 release, paying him $10,000, granting him a songwriting credit, and awarding him a 0.5% royalty share.

But in 2025, Florida-based Hirose Enterprises LLC filed suit, claiming it—not Holiday—owned the copyright to "Moonraker" after acquiring the rights decades earlier through the now-defunct Soundmen on Wax label.

That ownership question ultimately never reached the courtroom's main stage. Instead, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi dismissed the case after determining Hirose Enterprises lacked the legal standing to sue because it did not yet exist when the complaint was filed.

Court records showed the company filed its lawsuit on August 4, 2025, but wasn't officially formed until August 12, 2025, creating what proved to be a fatal procedural flaw.

Judge Scarsi even referenced the sample at the center of the dispute in his opinion, writing, "Please do not be alarmed, remain calm: like the DJ booth referenced in the works at issue, this district judge must conduct a troubleshoot test of the entire system — that is, a jurisdictional inquiry — before reaching any of the parties' merits arguments."

He concluded that "Plaintiff had no legal existence at the time it brought suit, so it cannot have held a stake in the outcome of the litigation at the time it filed the complaint."

As a result, the court dismissed claims against Parkwood as well as Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, and Warner Chappell.

Notably, Beyoncé herself was never named as a defendant.

The plaintiff, however, isn't backing down. Attorney DaShawn Hayes told Billboard that Hirose Enterprises is considering its next move. "While my client is disappointed with the court's ruling, it is not discouraged," Hayes said. "My client will continue its pursuit against Parkwood and Ms. Knowles-Carter until their wrongs have been addressed and rectified."

Representatives for Parkwood did not publicly comment on the decision.

The case marks the latest legal challenge connected to Renaissance, an album praised for its extensive celebration of dance music history through licensed samples and interpolations.

In 2022, "Alien Superstar" also drew attention after Right Said Fred publicly questioned its use of "I'm Too Sexy." Beyoncé's team responded at the time by stating that the interpolation had been properly requested, licensed, and compensated before release.

Related Stories

Cause of Death Revealed for Beyonce Producer Sydney 'Omen' Brown
Music

Beyoncé Producer Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Months after his sudden death at 49, the beloved Harlem DJ and Beyoncé collaborator’s autopsy finally gives his family long-awaited answers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Charley Crockett Defends Beyoncé, Slams Morgan Wallen & Other Country Music Artists
Pop Culture

Charley Crockett Defends Beyoncé, Slams Morgan Wallen & Other Country Music Artists

"Hey country folks. @beyonce ain't the source of your discontent," he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo340 days ago
Tina Knowles Says Seeing Blue Ivy Carter at the Met Gala Reminded Her of Beyoncé's Early Career
Pop Culture

Tina Knowles Gets 'Emotional' Watching Blue Ivy Carter Join Beyoncé at Met Gala

Tina Knowles opens up about the emotional Met Gala moment, Blue Ivy’s rare red-carpet appearance, and the déjà vu of Beyoncé’s teen rise to fame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo83 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App