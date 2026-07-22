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Loni Love Weighs in on Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Estate Battle: ‘They Both Need to Work Things Out’

Inside the $1.2 million trust dispute between Warner’s widow and mother—and why Love says his 9-year-old daughter should come first.

Loni Love Urges Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mother and Wife to Work Things Out 'For the Sake of His Daughter'
Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic | Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Loni Love publicly urged Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow Tenisha and his mother Pamela to resolve their escalating estate dispute “for the sake of his daughter,” emphasizing that there was no will and the child should be the priority.
  • Tenisha Warner is suing over more than $1.2 million she says she’s owed under a 2022 prenup—including life insurance, salary, retirement contributions, and anniversary payments—and is trying to pause distributions from the Warner Family Trust while she struggles to support their daughter alone.
  • The legal fight, which also challenges the sale of the family’s Studio City home and hinges on Pamela’s role as successor trustee rather than executor, follows Warner’s accidental drowning in Costa Rica in July 2025 at age 54.

As a legal battle over Malcolm-Jamal Warner's estate continues to escalate, comedian Loni Love is urging the late actor's family to find common ground. Responding to reports that Warner's widow is suing his mother over more than $1.2 million in alleged financial obligations, Love shifted the focus away from the courtroom and toward the couple's young daughter.

"There was no will (Malcolm didn't think he would pass so early) the wife was not concerned next of kin and His Mom is executor of his estate… They both need to work things out for the sake of his daughter," Love wrote in the comments of an Instagram post discussing the case.

The public reaction comes after Warner's widow, Tenisha Warner, filed petitions in Georgia and California on the one-year anniversary of the actor's death. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she claims Warner failed to satisfy several promises outlined in their 2022 prenuptial agreement, including obtaining a $1 million life insurance policy, paying her a $5,000 monthly salary as his chief of staff, contributing to a Roth IRA, and providing a $16,000 annual anniversary payment.

Altogether, she says she's owed more than $1.2 million and is asking the court to prevent the distribution of assets from the Warner Family Trust until those claims are resolved.

Tenisha also objects to the reported sale of the family's Studio City home by Pamela Warner, who serves as successor trustee of the trust Malcolm-Jamal Warner created in 1996.

Explaining why she pursued legal action, Tenisha said, "I have been struggling to care for our daughter as a single mom and now as her sole provider. Legally, I had no choice but to take action to protect our rights before any potential statute of limitations expired."

She added that Warner passed away before updating an estate plan originally drafted nearly 30 years ago.

Love's comments have generated attention, but one part of her statement remains unconfirmed by public court filings. While she referred to Pamela Warner as the executor of the estate, the documents currently identify her as the successor trustee of the Warner Family Trust—a role that differs legally from that of an executor, who is typically appointed through a will or probate proceedings.

The lawsuit marks the latest chapter following Warner's accidental drowning in Costa Rica in July 2025 at age 54. In the months after his death, Pamela Warner publicly corrected reports that her son died while trying to rescue his daughter, explaining that the child was safely on shore while Warner became caught in a dangerous undertow.

Authorities later ruled his death accidental.

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