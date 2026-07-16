Paramount Investor Accuses David and Larry Ellison of ‘Illegal’ Side Deal Tied to WBD Merger

Paramount's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has been hit with another legal challenge—this time from one of its own shareholders. According to Variety, a lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court accuses Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison of securing federal approval for the company's planned $111 billion Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition through what the complaint describes as an "illegal" arrangement with the White House. The shareholder is seeking to block the merger and recover unspecified monetary damages.

According to the complaint, the alleged agreement included promises intended to ease regulatory hurdles related to the transaction. Among the claims are allegations that the Ellisons offered "illegal private benefits" to President Donald Trump, including "the opportunity to improperly funnel cash" by resolving legal claims involving CNN and assurances that certain CNN anchors would be removed following the merger. Trump is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Paramount sharply rejected those allegations. "This lawsuit recycles allegations that have already been reported and already addressed," a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. "No commitments from either David or Larry Ellison have been made to any government body, State AG, or federal agency regarding the future of CNN or any other news property, other than the goal to deliver truth-based journalism." The company added that "The Warner Bros. Discovery transaction stands on its own merits," arguing the combination would provide "greater investment in original programming, a stronger competitor to streaming rivals, and a more durable footing for journalism and storytelling alike." The shareholder suit lands just one day after 12 state attorneys general, led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, sued to stop the merger on antitrust grounds. Those states argue the combination would reduce competition, eliminate jobs, increase prices for consumers, and concentrate too much power within the entertainment industry.