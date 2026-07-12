Paige Shiver Sues University of Michigan, Claims $12M Sherrone Moore Probe Findings Are Being Hidden

The fallout from the Sherrone Moore scandal is taking another turn—this time in civil court. Paige Shiver, the former University of Michigan executive assistant whose relationship with the ex-football coach led to his firing, has filed a lawsuit against the university, accusing it of improperly withholding records connected to its internal investigation. Filed in Washtenaw County, the lawsuit alleges Michigan violated the state's Freedom of Information Act by denying multiple requests seeking documents related to the investigation that ultimately ended Moore's tenure as head coach, according to The Associated Press. Shiver and her legal team are asking the court to order the university to release the records and are seeking punitive damages.

“It was important for our client to file this initial FOIA lawsuit to ensure the truth and facts come out,” attorney Andrew M. Stroth said in a statement announcing the filing. The lawsuit also puts renewed attention on Michigan's handling of one of the biggest scandals in recent program history. Stroth noted that the university hired outside law firm Jenner & Block to conduct a sweeping review of the athletic department after Moore's dismissal, adding, “This public university paid Jenner & Block $12 million to investigate the Sherrone Moore scandal and the abuse, Title IX and Title VII violations within the athletic department and Schembechler Hall, yet now refuses to release the investigation's findings.” University spokesman Paul Corliss declined to comment on the lawsuit. The legal battle arrives months after Moore's criminal case concluded. In April, the former Michigan coach was sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor counts of trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device. Prosecutors dropped more serious charges, including felony home invasion, as part of the plea agreement. Moore was also ordered to continue counseling, avoid contact with Shiver, and comply with several other probation conditions.