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Jean-Marc Sauve, head of the commission that put the report together, said the church showed “deep, total and even cruel indifference for years."Brenton Blanchet
Italian priest Francesco Spagnesi was arrested after he allegedly stole around $120,000 in church funds in order to buy drugs for his secret sex parties.Joe Price
Pastor Bob Enyart of Denver Bible Church claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was tested on “cells of aborted babies." He has since died of the virus.Brenton Blanchet
Pastor George Davis said “we aren’t just going to be praying” after multiple churchgoers died, and was inspired to host a free clinic on Sunday.Brenton Blanchet