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Top Boy actor Micheal Ward arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court, Bow Road, east London, where he is charged with rape and sexual assault.
Pop Culture

Actor Michael Ward Cries In Church After Being Cleared on Rape Charges

The 'Top Boy' alum tearfully attended church after being cleared on five charges of rape and sexual assault.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin at the Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective event held at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Kirk Franklin’s Wife Says He Was ‘Defending’ Her From Man Saying They’re Going 'to Hell'

A man in Philadelphia condemned Franklin and his wife, Tammy, by saying that the couple is "going to go to hell."

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago
Druski
Pop Culture

Druski Says There Was 'Truth' to His Megachurch Pastor Skit: 'I Got the Message Across'

“We’re blind to it,” the comedian said.

Trey Alston17 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Druski Recreates Mega Church Skit at BET Awards

Druski went into the archives and brought out one of his most popular skits to open the BET Awards 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
A man with a bald head and gray beard, wearing a maroon shirt, looking directly at the camera.
Life

Florida Pastor Who Wrote Marriage Book Arrested on Bigamy Charge

Leslie Williams, who wrote about loving his wife, is accused of having multiple marriages.

Mark Elibert81 days ago
Bishop TD Jakes' Daughter Nearly Paralyzed in Trampoline Accident
Pop Culture

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Daughter Says She Was ‘Almost Paralyzed’ in Trampoline Accident

Playing with her daughter took a sudden turn when Sarah Jakes Roberts fractured her neck and said she was nearly paralyzed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo88 days ago
Bishop Marvin Sapp's Wife, Dr. LaBoris Cole, Blasts Reports That the Church Paid for Her Lavish Wedding
Pop Culture

Dr. La'Boris Cole Checks Haters Over Bishop Marvin Sapp Wedding Money Rumors

Dr. La’Boris Cole details her own money moves, multiple income streams, and why she’s calling out ‘broke’ narrative critics.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Pastor Marvin Sapp Marries Dr. LaBoris Cole in Lavish Ceremony
Pop Culture

Bishop Marvin Sapp Marries Dr. LaBoris Cole in Lavish Wedding Ceremony

From a custom Egyptian gown to a ballerina performance, the gospel star’s wedding featured multiple dresses, a helicopter arrival, and a transformed sanctuary.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Two people at separate events. Left: Skilla Baby in sunglasses, leather jacket, making a peace sign. Right: Erica Campbell in a black and white dress, smiling.
Music

Skilla Baby Says Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Helped Him Through a ‘Dark Place’: ‘Now We’re Family'

The Detroit rapper shares how the gospel star and her church changed his life last year.

Alex Ocho135 days ago
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Bishop Marvin Sapp Announces Engagement to La'Boris Cole
Music

Bishop Marvin Sapp Reveals Surprise Engagement to Dr. La'Boris Cole

Bishop Marvin Sapp revealed his engagement to Dr. La'Boris Cole after turning what appeared to be a birthday celebration into a surprise proposal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo144 days ago
Shia Labeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Theorizes a 'Bunch of Ass' Would Convince Man to Go to Church

The strange conversation reportedly occurred before the actor's arrest in New Orleans.

tara mahadevan149 days ago
Pastor Jamal Bryant Demands Arrest of 'White Evangelical Nationalist' Who Stormed Church Service
Life

Pastor Jamal Bryant Demands Arrest After Man Storms Church Service

Pastor Jamal Bryant said an uninvited preacher disrupted his church service and used what he described as hate-filled language.

Bernadette Giacomazzo165 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: In this image released on October 2, 2024, Nick Cannon speaks on stage for The Storytellers Lab during the Creators House Remix at The Gathering Spot on September 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Says He Was 'Traumatized' By Losing Virginity at 13: 'I Cried'

The entertainer says he lost his virginity to a 16-year-old girl at a church lock-in.

Jaelani Turner-Williams170 days ago
Screenshot from Druski's Megachurch Pastor skit on X.
Pop Culture

Pastor Michael Todd Responds to Druski Megachurch Skit: ‘I Don’t Even Own a Rolls-Royce’

Druski has drawn a polarizing response to his satire on megachurches and its leaders.

Jose Martinez180 days ago
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Nicki Minaj onstage at Turning Point's AmericaFest alongside former CNN reporter Don Lemon at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2025 Ripple of Hope Gala.
Music

Nicki Minaj Aims Gay Slur at Don Lemon for Covering Anti-ICE Protest at Minnesota Church 

In an all-caps tweet, Nicki Minaj called the former CNN actor 'Don c*ck suckin' Lemon.'

Joe Price180 days ago
Lecrae Defends Druski's Controversial 'Mega-Church' Skit, Asks Pastors to 'Look Within'
Pop Culture

Lecrae Defends Druski's Controversial 'Mega-Church' Skit, Asks Pastors to 'Look Within'

Druski's satire on megachurches prompts Lecrae to urge pastors to focus on self-reflection and address real issues within church culture.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
Druski, in a patterned jacket and white pants, stands on stage, then is suspended in the air by wires, with colorful lights and a backdrop.
Pop Culture

Druski Shares Hilarious New Skit About Megachurch Pastors: 'Impregnated Her With the Word of God'

In the new sketch, Druski plays a dripped-out pastor who claims he's raising money for charitable causes abroad.

Joe Price186 days ago

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