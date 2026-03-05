Music

Skilla Baby Says Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Helped Him Through a ‘Dark Place’: ‘Now We’re Family'

The Detroit rapper shares how the gospel star and her church changed his life last year.

Two people at separate events. Left: Skilla Baby in sunglasses, leather jacket, making a peace sign. Right: Erica Campbell in a black and white dress, smiling.
Images via Prince Williams/FilmMagic; Savion Washington/FilmMagic

Skilla Baby says gospel star Erica Campbell played a key role in guiding him out of a dark place last year.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday (March 3), the 27-year-old Detroit rapper spoke about how a visit to church turned into a life-changing experience, especially when he realized that the pastor and first lady were well-known figures in gospel music.

"For the kids who don’t know, this is THE Mrs. Erica Campbell gospel Icon (Mary Mary)… let me tell you how God works,” he wrote. “Certain things happened that led me to a church in California (California Worship Center) last year. I just felt like I needed God in my life. Not knowing, The Pastor and the First Lady were music legends, I just appreciated the word because it wasn’t forced and I didn’t feel judged. Long story short they got me out a dark place I was feeling evil… and now we’re family. I don’t even think they know how much they helped me… Thank you @imericacampbell [heart emoji]."

Campbell responded in the comments, writing, "Wow!! Skills [heart emoji] thank you so much for this beautiful message! And yes, we are family now. I’m proud of you for choosing God. Many won’t choose him. But it's so amazing when we do! much love and many blessings."

Skilla did not detail what led him to seek out the church, but in May 2025 he survived a shooting in Redford Township, Michigan after an unknown suspect fired about 25 rounds at his SUV. The rapper was left hospitalized after being grazed in the head and back and for a gunshot wound to his hand.

In a video shared the following month, he shared his gratitude for surviving the attack.

“Thank you all for your prayers and your concerns,” he said in the since-archived video. “All praise to the Most High, my Lord and Savior for covering me while I was in a bad situation. I know he don't make mistakes, so I would never ask him why. Never question my Lord and Savior.”

In a separate Instagram post shared on Monday (March 2), he also gave a shoutout to Monica for her support.

"Can’t thank my big sister @monicadenise enough for reaching out to me and showing me love as much as she does,” he wrote. “her music helped my momma raise me… you literally have the purest heart and a beautiful soul [heart emoji]"

Monica replied, “You know I’m ALWAYS with you…. You’re absolutely gifted , and have remained true to YOU & that says alot about how you were raised ! Realest out the D to meeeee! [ant emoji] & I FWYFL”

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