Shia LaBeouf Theorizes a 'Bunch of Ass' Would Convince Man to Go to Church

Shia LaBeouf’s Mardi Gras festivities were undoubtedly eventful.
A new clip of the actor making odd religious comments has surfaced online. According to TMZ, the footage is from Feb. 7, 10 days before he was arrested in New Orleans. Given Shia’s attire, the conversation likely also took place in the same city.
In the video, LaBeouf is seen talking to a woman who says, “You're a fucking Catholic, dude,” to which he responds, “Yeah, I'm a full-blown weirdo.”
LaBeouf then asks someone else, “Bro, did you go to church on Sunday?” adding, “But if there was a bunch of ass, ass just getting thrown around, ass just getting flopped around, you’d be [in] church on Sunday, yes?”
At that point, the conversation kind of devolves, and it’s unclear what the group is discussing.
On Tuesday, Shia was arrested in New Orleans for his involvement in a physical altercation. It seems that after acting aggressively at a Royal Street establishment, a staff member ejected him. LaBeouf allegedly struck the employee several times. Footage of the incident also shows the 39-year-old getting punched in the face. LaBeouf was ultimately charged with two counts of simple battery; on Wednesday, he seemingly addressed the incident, writing, “Free me” on X.
Following his arrest and release, he was later spotted on Bourbon Street, where local outlet WAFB asked him about his Mardi Gras experience. LaBeouf had nothing but nice things to say, calling the festivities “amazing.” He described “the people” as the best part and said he’s met “a lot” of interesting folks during his trip.
LaBeouf is set to return to court next month.