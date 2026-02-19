Shia LaBeouf Theorizes a 'Bunch of Ass' Would Convince Man to Go to Church

Shia LaBeouf’s Mardi Gras festivities were undoubtedly eventful.

A new clip of the actor making odd religious comments has surfaced online. According to TMZ, the footage is from Feb. 7, 10 days before he was arrested in New Orleans. Given Shia’s attire, the conversation likely also took place in the same city.

In the video, LaBeouf is seen talking to a woman who says, “You're a fucking Catholic, dude,” to which he responds, “Yeah, I'm a full-blown weirdo.”

LaBeouf then asks someone else, “Bro, did you go to church on Sunday?” adding, “But if there was a bunch of ass, ass just getting thrown around, ass just getting flopped around, you’d be [in] church on Sunday, yes?”

At that point, the conversation kind of devolves, and it’s unclear what the group is discussing.