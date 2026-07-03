Chris Lighty

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Tony Yayo appears on Vlad TV
Music

Tony Yayo Explains Why the Beef Between 50 Cent and the Game Started

In a new interview, Tony Yayo talked about the real reason behind 50 Cent’s beef with The Game, and as he explains, it stemmed from another industry beef. 

Brenton Blanchet1523 days ago
Fat Joe attends Tidal X: The Rock the Vote Benefit Concert
Music

Fat Joe Recalls Squashing Beef With 50 Cent After Chris Lighty’s Death

During a recent conversation on Talib Kweli’s 'People’s Party' podcast, Joe made it clear he never thought he'd squash his beef with 50 Cent.

Xavier Hamilton1902 days ago
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Music

RZA's Manager Talks Meeting the Real Abbot of Wu-Tang and Making "Scenario"

RZA’s manager, Sophia Chang, describes meeting the real abbot of Wu-Tang and the making of “Scenario."

Shawn Setaro3694 days ago
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Music

Listen: Busta Rhymes f/ Bob Marley "Chris Lighty"

Busta pays tribute to his longtime manager by using unreleased vocals from Bob Marley. The song is titled "Chris Lighty" &amp; finds Busta rapping about his impact.

Dharmic X4705 days ago
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Music

Video: 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, and A Tribe Called Quest Pay Tribute to Chris Lighty

An all-star tribute to the late Chris Lighty at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Daniel Isenberg5030 days ago
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Music

Video: Dave Lighty Speaks On His Brother's Death

He feels there are a lot of unanswered questions, and he needs answers.

Daniel Isenberg5040 days ago
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Music

50 Cent and Fat Joe to Share Stage for Chris Lighty Tribute at BET Hip-Hop Awards?

The performance will take place at the ceremony's taping on Saturday.

Complex5042 days ago
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Music

50 Cent Hires Investigation Team To Look Into Chris Lighty's Death

It was done at the request of Lighty's mother.

Zach Frydenlund5045 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

Rappers remember The Wire, it's time to stop praising violent Chicago hip-hop, and Local Natives talk new album.

Daniel Isenberg5063 days ago
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Music

Chris Lighty's Family Awaiting Results From Second Autopsy

His brother isn't sure that Chris took his own life.

Andrew Martin5063 days ago
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Music

Listen: Cormega On The Combat Jack Show

They discuss Chris Lighty's passing at length.

Andrew Martin5063 days ago
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Music

Video: Chris Lighty Funeral Service

RIP Chris Lighty.

Zach Frydenlund5064 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

Remembering Chris Lighty, Jay-Z quotes to live by, and Lil Wayne isn't the only musician who hates New York.

Daniel Isenberg5069 days ago
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Music

Listen: Dave Lighty Speaks On His Brother's Death

He's asking for a full investigation.

Andrew Martin5069 days ago

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