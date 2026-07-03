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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Lizzo and Jack Black Make Surprise Appearance Together on ‘The Mandalorian' (UPDATE)
'The Mandalorian' fans got a surprise this week when Lizzo and Jack Black showed up. 'Back to the Future' icon Christopher Lloyd also made an appearance.
Jose Martinez1199 days ago
Pop Culture
Watch Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Join Forces for ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion
'Back to the Future' stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited this weekend at New York Comic Con, where the duo reflected on their friendship.
Brad Callas1376 days ago
Pop Culture
Tom Holland Says He's Had 'Conversations' About Remaking 'Back to the Future'
Universal Studios has frequently rebooted and remade its classic properties, but 'Back to the Future' has thankfully remained untouched.
Joe Price2331 days ago