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IShowSpeed/YouTube
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Beats Chloe Bailey In Beach Obstacle Course: 'She Gave Me No Challenge'

The popular streamer said he could have completed the race in two minutes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams81 days ago
Left: Jon B in sunglasses performs on stage. Right: Chloe Bailey in a blue outfit and Gunna in plaid sit courtside at a basketball game.
Music

Jon B Says He Regrets Criticizing Chloe Bailey and Gunna’s “You & Me” Sample

The 50-year-old singer called the collab, which samples his 1997 hit "They Don't Know," a "ratchet record" last year.

Alex Ocho397 days ago
DJ Snake, Chlöe Bailey in a blue printed outfit, and Gunna in a plaid shawl at a basketball game
Music

Jon B Says He 'Couldn't Stand' Gunna and Chlöe Bailey's Sampling of “They Don’t Know” on "You & Me"

Gunna and Chlöe's track directly samples "They Don't Know" in its intro and interpolates lyrics from the track in its chorus.

Joe Price712 days ago
Chloe Bailey posing on the red carpet in a sleek, black dress with ruffled shoulders at the GLAAD Media Awards
Music

Chloë Says Her Music Gets Pigeonholed as R&B 'Because I'm A Black Woman'

The 23-year-old believes race is the reason her music doesn't get categorized as pop.

Brad Callas757 days ago
A woman in a black outfit stands in the forefront with a man reading a book in the background next to an RV
Music

Chloë Dramatically Says “Boy Bye” to Unfaithful Relationship in New Video

The new single follows the release of "FYS" earlier this year.

Joe Price827 days ago
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Chloe Bailey on the red carpet wearing a pink halter neck gown; separate scene showing her outdoors, looking surprised
Music

Halle Bailey Seemingly Thought Fan Shouted ‘Fat B*tches’ Instead of ‘Bad B*tches’ at Her, Appears to Take Offense

Halle, joined by sister Chloe, were on their way to the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the time of the incident.

Alex Ocho861 days ago
Music

Chloe Bailey Shares Video of Her Dancing With a Pregnant Halle

Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG welcomed a son, Halo, before the end of 2023.

Alex Ocho913 days ago
Music

Halle Bailey Addresses 'Racist' Nail Salon Experience: ‘Y’all It Is Not That Serious'

After a negative experience with a nail salon was described as "racist" by Bailey's boyfriend DDG, the 23-year-old cleared up the situation that left her and sister Chloe taking their business elsewhere.

Alex Ocho966 days ago
Music

Chloe Bailey Reflects On Being Cheated On More Than Once: 'Sometimes N***as Will Cheat'

The 25-year-old singer opened up about the story behind her single 'Cheatback.'

Alex Ocho980 days ago
Pop Culture

Chloe Bailey Names Michael B. Jordan as Her Celebrity Crush, Blushes When Asked Why

Bailey was all smiles when asked about her crush on Michael B. Jordan.

Alex Ocho1025 days ago
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Music

Selena Gomez Vows to 'Never Be a Meme Again' After Reactions at VMAs Goes Viral

The singer said she's committed to sitting still at the next award show to avoid becoming a meme.

Joe Price1039 days ago
This is a photo of Latto.
Music

Latto Says Comments About Her Looking Old Got to Her: 'I Never Thought I Looked Old Until I Read It'

In an interview with Chlöe Bailey on Apple Music's '777 Radio,' rapper Latto said comments from trolls about her looking “old” have impacted her.

Joe Price1205 days ago
Chloe Bailey and Joey Badass in the video for "Cheatback"
Music

Chlöe Bailey Shares "Cheatback" Video f/ Future and Joey Badass, Drops Debut Album 'In Pieces'

Chlöe Bailey has released her long-awaited debut album In Pieces, and to coincide with its release she’s dropped the video for “Cheatback” featuring Future.

Joe Price1205 days ago
Trevor Jackson and Chloe Bailey attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon.
Pop Culture

Trevor Jackson Expresses Support for 'Grown-ish' Co-Star Chlöe Bailey Amid 'Swarm' Sex Scene Criticism

'Grown-ish' star Trevor Jackson offered his thoughts on the criticism toward Chlöe Bailey over her sex scene with Damson Idris on Prime Video's 'Swarm.'

Jose Martinez1216 days ago

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