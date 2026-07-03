Featured
Production designer Sara K White, whose previous credits include 'The Flight Attendant' and 'The Wilds,' talks with Complex about bringing 'Swarm' to life.Trace William Cowen
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Tyler, The Creator, Quavo, DJ Drama, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, Chloe, Morray, Lil Tjay, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Since 'Swarm' debuted last week, fans have come up with several theories regarding the plot, characters, and the unforgettable ending. Take a look at the list.Dayna Haffenden
Pop Culture
Chloë Bailey Makes It Clear That 'Swarm' Is More Than Just a Show About Stans and Fandom Culture
In an interview with Complex about her role on 'Swarm,' Bailey says she is happy to be part of a show that focuses on sisterhood and mental health.Karla Rodriguez