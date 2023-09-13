Selena Gomez Vows to 'Never Be a Meme Again' After Reactions at VMAs Goes Viral

Selena Gomez has vowed to "never be a meme again" after she appeared to pull a face in reaction to Chris Brown and Chlöe's nomination for Best R&B at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

During the award show on Tuesday, Gomez was on camera when the nominees for Best R&B were being read out. When Brown's name cropped up, she seemingly scrunched her face in response and stopped clapping. When the next nominee was read out, her face returned to normal and she continued to clap. The award ultimately went to SZA for "Shirt."