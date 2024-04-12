Chloë Dramatically Says “Boy Bye” to Unfaithful Relationship in New Video

Chloë Bailey is saying farewell to an unfaithful relationship in the video for her new song "Boy Bye."

Directed by C&P, the video follows Chloë as she gets into an argument with her boyfriend only to realize she's better off with him. "‘Boy Bye’ is an anthem for anyone who needs to get rid of someone toxic and draining from their life," she said of the new single. "It’s liberating and free. That’s how it feels to finally let go of dead weight that’s been keeping you down. Instead of being sad about releasing what’s not good for me, I celebrate it."

This isn't the first time she's addressed unfaithful relationships in her music, as she recruited the toxic king himself Future for the song "Cheatback," which was inspired by her own romantic experiences.

On The Zach Sang Show last year, she said that she's been cheated on "a couple times" in the past. "You know, I feel like no matter how much of a bad bitch you are, sometimes n***as will cheat,” she said. "It’s not a ‘you’ thing, it’s a ‘them’ thing. Anytime I find out somebody cheats, I move on. They don’t believe me. I’ll tell them in the beginning, I’m like ‘You know, we aren’t perfect humans, but you cheat on me? I’m out.’ And they don’t believe me until their number is blocked.”

Check out the video for "Boy Bye" above.