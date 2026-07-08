Chief Keef Announces First National Headlining Tour Since 2024

Chief Keef is officially heading back on the road.

The Chicago rap pioneer announced "Chief Keef Live 2026," a 19-city U.S. tour that marks his first national headlining run since 2024. The trek kicks off September 12 with a hometown performance at Northerly Island in Chicago before making stops in cities including Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The run concludes October 28 at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas after nearly seven weeks on the road.

The tour arrives just weeks after Keef celebrates his 31st birthday and will spotlight music from his 2026 mixtape, Skeletor, while also featuring fan favorites spanning his 15-year career. The shows are also expected to include surprise guests throughout the run.

Tickets went on presale July 7, with general public sales launching July 10 at 10 a.m. local time. The announcement comes during another active year for Keef.

Since releasing Skeletor in April, the rapper has continued expanding his catalog with singles including "Shake Dat" and "Rooms." He also reunited with Katy Perry for "Legendary Lovers (Save Me)," a reimagined version of her Prism track that brought the two together more than a decade after their brief social media feud over Keef's breakout hit "Hate Being Sober."