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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Tineke Younger attends Food Network and TikTok present: Hot List x Discover List: The Future of Flavor at Food Network Kitchen, on February 26, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tineke Younger on Coping With the Loss of One of Her Twin Daughters: ‘I Need to Get Up Everyday' 

The popular TikTok cook lost one of her twin daughters during childbirth.

Jaelani Turner-Williams136 days ago
How Notorious Foodie Went From Home Cook to International Name Dropped by Chefs Worldwide
Life

How Notorious Foodie Went From Home Cook to a Global Name Among Top Chefs

Notorious Foodie opens up about his rise from casual kitchen experiments to becoming one of the most recognized creators in the culinary world.

Bernadette Giacomazzo283 days ago
Left: Cardi B with long blonde hair and a bandana smiles outdoors. Right: Stefon Diggs in an orange jacket poses indoors.
Music

Cardi B Jokingly Says Stefon Diggs Should Marry Her Because Her Cooking 'Tastes So Good'

The rapper, who is in divorce proceedings with Offset, is currently expecting a child with the NFL star.

Alex Ocho299 days ago
Instagram
Pop Culture

'MasterChef' Alum Yanin Campos, 38, Dies After Car Accident in Mexico

The chef and social media personality died in Chihuahua, Mexico, at 38 years old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams346 days ago
Kevin Hart, Chris Paul
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart and Chris Paul Connect Ahead of of Their Family Style Food Festival Collab

The comedian and athlete's brands are collaborating for a special pairing at the festival.

Mark Elibert658 days ago
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Music

My Milkshake Brings All The Boys to The Farm: People Keep Thirsting Over Kelis' Farm and Travel Videos

The singer-turned-chef is once again turning heads on social media.

Jaelani Turner-Williams872 days ago
Life

Black 'Top Chef' Alum's New Restaurant Vandalized by Racists in North Carolina

The perpetrators allegedly shut off the power of Asheville restaurant Good Hot Fish before leaving a racist sticker on its front door.

Jaelani Turner-Williams889 days ago
Pop Culture

Beloved TikTok Food Blogger 'Cooking With Lynja' Passes Away at 67

Lynn Yamada Davis died from esophageal cancer.

tara mahadevan918 days ago
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri Says He Will Only Leave His Fortune to His Sons If They Get 'Two Degrees'

The famed chef has two sons, Hunter and Ryder, with his wife Lori, and raised his sister's son after she passed away.

tara mahadevan942 days ago
Music

Diddy Documents Himself Cooking With His Daughter: 'Chef Love and Baby Love'

"Chef Love" shows off his culinary skills.

Alex Ocho1062 days ago
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Life

Missing New Orleans Chef Turns Up Alive Hours After Family Believed Body Was Found

Demietriek Scott had not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks.

Jose Martinez1132 days ago
Toronto chef Wallace Wong posing in front of chef knives
Pop Culture

Meet Wallace Wong, the Toronto Chef Going Viral for His Oddly Satisfying Chopping Videos

Toronto chef Wallace Wong discusses his viral success on TikTok, family, surviving cancer, and the responsibility he feels to make his Asian community proud.

samantha.lui1515 days ago
Celebrity Chef Madison Cowan
Pop Culture

NYC Landlord Accuses Celebrity Chef Madison Cowan of Not Paying Rent in 28 Months

A Brooklyn landlord claims celebrity chef Madison Cowan, who appeared on Food Network's 'Chopped' and 'Iron Chef,' hasn't paid rent in 28 months.

Brad Callas1553 days ago
Remy Ma and Fat Joe hosting 'The Wendy Williams Show'
Music

Watch Fat Joe and Remy Ma's Hilarious Reaction to Lewd Plantains Comment From Guest Chef on 'Wendy Williams Show'

Fat Joe and Remy Ma are serving as guest hosts on the 'The Wendy Williams Show' this week, and the two shared a hilarious moment with chef Evette Rios.

Joe Price1697 days ago
Guy Fieri on TV Show in California circa 2021
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri Says He's Down to Officiate Kristen Stewart's Wedding

Kristen Stewart said this week that she wants Guy Fieri to preside over her wedding. The mayor of Flavortown responded during an appearance on 'Today.'

Brad Callas1716 days ago
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Stampd
Style

Here's a Look at Stampd's Latest Collaboration With Nobu Matsuhisa

The Los Angeles brand has unveiled its Beverly Hills Sushi Club collection, the third installment of its ongoing collaboration with the Japanese celebrity chef.

Joshua Espinoza1752 days ago
guy-fieri
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri Reportedly Scores $80 Million Food Network Deal, Making Him One of Cable’s Best-Paid Hosts

Guy Fieri has reportedly signed a gigantic $80 million deal with Food Network, which makes him one of the highest-earning hosts on cable TV.

tara mahadevan1880 days ago
matty matheson spicy story
Pop Culture

That Time Matty Matheson Scorched His Face at a Wedding | Spicy Story

In the debut episode of "Spicy Story," the Canadian chef recounts the time he caused a massive explosion at a marriage service.

Alex Narvaez2157 days ago

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