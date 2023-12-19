Guy Fieri Says He Will Only Leave His Fortune to His Sons If They Get 'Two Degrees'

Guy Fieri has high expectations for his kids’ futures.

The Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives host told Fox News that his sons won’t get a piece of his fortune unless they seek out higher education, telling his kids, “I’m going to die broke.’”

“I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral,'” Guy continued, per People. “And I told my boys, ‘None of this…that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’”

The 55-year-old shares 27-year-old son Hunter and 17-year-old son Ryder with his wife, Lori. The couple also raised Fieri’s sister’s son, 22-year-old Jules, after she died in 2011.