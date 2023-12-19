Guy Fieri Says He Will Only Leave His Fortune to His Sons If They Get 'Two Degrees'

Guy Fieri has high expectations for his kids’ futures.
The Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives host told Fox News that his sons won’t get a piece of his fortune unless they seek out higher education, telling his kids, “I’m going to die broke.’”
“I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral,'” Guy continued, per People. “And I told my boys, ‘None of this…that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’”
The 55-year-old shares 27-year-old son Hunter and 17-year-old son Ryder with his wife, Lori. The couple also raised Fieri’s sister’s son, 22-year-old Jules, after she died in 2011.
While Hunter is in an MBA program at the University of Miami for a master’s degree in business, and Jules is in law school at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, Fieri’s youngest, who’s a high school senior, griped about his father’s high standards.
“‘Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?’" Ryder said to Fieri.
But the famed chef won’t budge. “Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate.”
Reports emerged in November that Fieri re-upped his contract with the Food Network, signing a three-year, $100 million deal.
"I'm so appreciative. I really feel fortunate," Fieri told the magazine. "I started at the Food Network almost 17, 18 years ago. And never thought anything like this was ever coming my way."