My Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Farm: People Keep Thirsting Over Kelis' Farm and Travel Videos

Social media users can't stop sweating Kelis.
TheTasty singer, who is also both a farmer and chef, frequently posts Instagram reels from her remote California farm outside of Los Angeles—but her followers have their eye on more than produce.
Since the beginning of the year, Kelis has been recording her journey traveling across Africa, meeting cows in the Rwandan countryside, crossing busy roads in Nairobi, and visiting a tea farm in Kenya. Through these travels, fans are finding a new reasons to fall in love with the artist.
One of the recent videos that Kelis fans are obsessing over is the "Milkshake" singer's tour of a coffee farm in Tanzania while wearing a bodycon dress.
"KELIS JUS KEEP GETTIN FINER," one user wrote.
Kelis took a hiatus from music in 2014, becoming a trained chef that same year and later publishing a cookbook titled My Life on a Plate: Recipes from Around the World. Since then, Kelis' food endeavors have been plentiful, including her hosting a Netflix series, Cooked with Cannabis, in 2020.
In 2021, Kelis opened up about her decision to leave her life in Los Angeles to become a farmer. "It ended up being a blessing; I was able to be home and learn this land," she said at the time, admitting the transition wasn't easy. Still, becoming a farm helped Kelis return to deeper roots.
“We were proud agriculturists,” she said. “The idea of farm-to-table is not a new, trendy thing. That’s an African concept. We were thriving because we were able to work the land in such a way that it was feeding our people and for generations.”
Kelis last dated Bill Murray in 2023 before the two called it quits after 2 months due to conflicting schedules. The year before, Kelis' second husband, Mike Mora, died after a battle with stomach cancer. The couple shared two children, a son, Shepherd, 7, and a daughter Galilee, 3.