My Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Farm: People Keep Thirsting Over Kelis' Farm and Travel Videos

Kelis took a hiatus from music in 2014, becoming a trained chef that same year and later publishing a cookbook titled My Life on a Plate: Recipes from Around the World. Since then, Kelis' food endeavors have been plentiful, including her hosting a Netflix series, Cooked with Cannabis, in 2020.

In 2021, Kelis opened up about her decision to leave her life in Los Angeles to become a farmer. "It ended up being a blessing; I was able to be home and learn this land," she said at the time, admitting the transition wasn't easy. Still, becoming a farm helped Kelis return to deeper roots.

“We were proud agriculturists,” she said. “The idea of farm-to-table is not a new, trendy thing. That’s an African concept. We were thriving because we were able to work the land in such a way that it was feeding our people and for generations.”

Kelis last dated Bill Murray in 2023 before the two called it quits after 2 months due to conflicting schedules. The year before, Kelis' second husband, Mike Mora, died after a battle with stomach cancer. The couple shared two children, a son, Shepherd, 7, and a daughter Galilee, 3.