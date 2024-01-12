Beloved TikTok Food Blogger 'Cooking With Lynja' Passes Away at 67

The content creator was known for her eccentric cooking videos, launching Cooking with Lynja in 2020 with her youngest son, Tim Davis so that he could work on his cinematography skills during the COVID pandemic.

Her kids have continued posting on her Instagram account since her death, including older videos she and Tim made 10 years ago. “My mom was like my partner in crime,” he said, per The New York Times.

Cooking with Lynja found success after Lynn made a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on YouTube, which also showcased her goofy dance moves. At the time of this writing, she has 17.9 million followers on TikTok, 9.64 million subscribers on YouTube, and 2.2 million followers on IG.