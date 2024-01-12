Beloved TikTok Food Blogger 'Cooking With Lynja' Passes Away at 67

Lynn Yamada Davis, known as Cooking with Lynja on TikTok, passed away on Jan. 1. She was 67 years old.
Davis died from esophageal cancer in New Jersey. She was originally diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019, which altered her voice, then got a diagnosis of esophageal cancer in 2021 and received treatment.
The content creator was known for her eccentric cooking videos, launching Cooking with Lynja in 2020 with her youngest son, Tim Davis so that he could work on his cinematography skills during the COVID pandemic.
Her kids have continued posting on her Instagram account since her death, including older videos she and Tim made 10 years ago. “My mom was like my partner in crime,” he said, per The New York Times.
Cooking with Lynja found success after Lynn made a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on YouTube, which also showcased her goofy dance moves. At the time of this writing, she has 17.9 million followers on TikTok, 9.64 million subscribers on YouTube, and 2.2 million followers on IG.
She swiftly gained recognition, being included on Forbes’ 50 Over 50 list in 2022, and winning Streamy Awards for editing and food that year. The following year, she spoke at the Forbes Women’s Summit in Abu Dhabi.
Lynn was born on July 31, 1956 in New York City, though she mostly called New Jersey home. She attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1977 and earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. She then pursued a master’s degree in business administration and public health at Columbia University’s Business School. She later worked for Bell Labs (now AT&T Labs).
She’s survived by her daughter Hannah Mariko Shofet, and her sons Tim and Sean Davis. She also leaves behind her second husband, Keith Davis; another daughter, Becky Steinberg; two siblings, Jay Yamada and Karen Dolce Yamada; and two grandchildren. She was previously married to Hank Steinberg.