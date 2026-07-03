Chase N Cashe

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<p>Hit-Boy and Chase N. Cashe&mdash;the masterminds behind The Surf Club&mdash;break down the history of their crew and relationship with Sean Kingston, Drake, and Diddy.</p>
Insanul Ahmed

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Music

Premiere: Watch Chase & Status's Video for "International"

Chase & Status amp up the visuals for their latest video off "Brand New Machine."

Justin Davis4364 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mero in the Wild: Broccoli City Festival D.C. (Video)

Complex TV sent The Kid Mero to D.C. Broccoli City Festival and turned him loose. He soaked up the festival's message of sustainability and green living.

Julian Kimble4460 days ago
Music

Listen to Chase N. Cashe's New "Cashe Rules" EP

The EP has appearances from Casey Veggies and Smoke DZA.

Dharmic X4601 days ago
Music

Listen: Chase N. Cashe f/ Smoke DZA "Act A Fool"

The two homies take turns lacing a Cardiak banger.

Dharmic X4763 days ago
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Music

Video: Chase N. Cashe "Die With M$NEY"

More dopeness from <em>Heir Waves</em>.

BJosephs4823 days ago
Music

Listen: Chase N. Cashe "Siamese"

Chase gets wild over his own production.

Sam Weiss4881 days ago
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Music

Video: Chase N Cashe "I'm the Man 2.0"

From the <em>Heir Waves</em> mixtape.

Sam Weiss4883 days ago
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Music

Listen: Chase N. Cashe "PIMP W$RK"

CnC throws down a track for Frank the Butcher and Paul Mighty.

Sam Weiss4887 days ago
Music

Listen: Chase N. Cashe f/ Troy Ave "I Don't Love These Heauxs"

The Surf Club rapper gives us another taste of <em>Heir Waves</em>.

Sam Weiss4895 days ago
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Music

Listen: Chase N. Cashe "I Can Do That"

Chase snaps on this new track.

Zach Frydenlund4940 days ago
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Music

Listen: Chase N. Cashe "Riding Everyday"

Funky new track from Chase.

Zach Frydenlund4975 days ago
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Music

Listen: G-Two f/ Ca$ito & Chase N. Cashe "Immaculate"

Laid-back vibes on this one.

Andrew Martin4982 days ago
Music

Video: Chase N. Cashe "Line of Fire"

The beginning of an ongoing narrative?

Andrew Martin4993 days ago

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