Featured
YouTube is arguably the internet’s biggest wormhole. These are the most viewed YouTube videos.Complex
Artists took to social media to pay their respects to the EDM DJ.Joe Price
We spoke with celebrity stylist Chris Horan about working with Charli XCX, plus-size styling with Barbie Ferriera, and getting his career started at age 19.Alessandra Maldonado
Music
Iggy Azalea, Charli XCX, and More Send Support to CupcakKe After Suicidal Messages and Hospitalization
CupcakKe tweeted and posted on Instagram on Monday night that she wanted to commit suicide. Thankfully, she's safe.tara mahadevan