Charlie Puth

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Charlie Puth Brings Out Kirk Franklin at His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Show
Music

Charlie Puth’s Madison Square Garden Debut Turned into a Gospel Masterclass with Kirk Franklin

Inside the genre-blending MSG set where Charlie Puth turned gospel influences, surprise guests, and Whatever’s Clever! into a full-on spiritual pop spectacle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Charlie Puth Goes Viral After Citing Surprising Gospel Influences
Music

Charlie Puth Reveals the Gospel Influences Behind His Biggest Hits

From Stevie Wonder deep cuts to choir-driven harmonies, the pop hitmaker breaks down the church-inspired sounds behind songs like 'We Don’t Talk Anymore.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo90 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 19: Charlie Puth visits the SiriusXM Studios on February 19, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Charlie Puth Reveals Birth of His First Child Named After Beatles Classic

The pop musician and his wife, Brooke, welcomed their son earlier this month.

Jaelani Turner-Williams117 days ago
Charlie Puth Announced as Super Bowl National Anthem Singer
Music

Charlie Puth Tapped to Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LX

The 'One Call Away' singer will kick off the Super Bowl with the National Anthem.

Bernadette Giacomazzo229 days ago
Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth
Pop Culture

Bella Thorne Says Charlie Puth 'Started a Hate Train' Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him

Thorne and Puth started beefing with he implied a few years ago that she had cheated on her boyfriend with Puth.

tara mahadevan372 days ago
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A performer in a red outfit and headband sits cross-legged on stage, passionately singing. Colorful lights and a vibrant backdrop enhance the scene.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert's 'Eternal Atake 2' Album: Features and Credits

The sequel has landed, complete with production from Cashmere Cat and Charlie Puth.

Trace William Cowen624 days ago
SZA onstage at a festival with dancers
Music

SZA, Usher, Rosalía, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Tems, and More to Perform at 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Global Citizen announced the lineup for its 10th anniversary festival, which will take place September 24 in New York City and Accra, Ghana.

Brad Callas1437 days ago
Billie Eilish is pictured at a red carpet event
Music

Billie Eilish Chimes In Amid Benny Blanco's Apparent Feud With Charlie Puth

What, exactly, is going on between Benny Blanco and Charlie Puth? That remains to be seen, although Billie Eilish has now seemingly taken a side.

Trace William Cowen1649 days ago
Elton John 'The Lockdown Sessions' cover
Music

Elton John Shares New Album 'The Lockdown Sessions' f/ Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, and More

Elton John has released 'The Lockdown Sessions,' a project that finds the legendary artist collaborating with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Brad Callas1731 days ago
friends reboot
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Divulges that the 'Friends' Cast Wants a Reunion

Jennifer Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres that the 'Friends' cast are "working on something."

tara mahadevan2454 days ago
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Charlie Puth
Music

Charlie Puth Tweets and Deletes Message Saying He’d Produce a 6ix9ine Song for Free

In a since deleted tweet, Charlie Puth said he would produce a song for 6ix9ine free of charge.

Joe Price2490 days ago
Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan breakup
Music

It Looks Like Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus' Relationship Is Over Thanks to a Charlie Puth Meme

After a solid one-month run, the two rising musicians are apparently calling it quits. "I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah," Xan told fans.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2874 days ago
kehlani
Music

Kehlani Shines on New Charlie Puth Collab "Done for Me"

"Done for Me" will appear on Puth's upcoming album.

Trace William Cowen3047 days ago
Charlie Puth
Music

Premiere: Listen to Charlie Puth's "Attention" Remix f/ KYLE

Charlie Puth adds KYLE to his hit single "Attention."

edwinortiz3243 days ago
Wiz Khalifa performs onstage
Music

Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" Has Made YouTube History

Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" has surpassed Psy's "Gangnam Style" as the most-viewed video on YouTube.

Joshua Espinoza3294 days ago
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Wale promotes his latest album.
Music

Here's Why Wale Passed on Recording "See You Again" Before Wiz Khalifa Made It a Massive Hit

Wale explains why he passed on the opportunity to record "See You Again," the song Wiz Khalifa turned into a massive hit.

Kyle Neubeck3323 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Vince Staples Hops on the Remix of Charlie Puth's "Suffer"

The song also gets a brand new video.

jessielmorris3802 days ago

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