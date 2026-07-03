Featured
Latest Stories
Armand De Brignac Champagne Hosts Star-Studded Pre-Super Bowl Party
Damson Idris, Fat Joe, E-40, Gunna and more were in attendance at the party in San Francisco.
Kim Kardashian Recreates Her Viral 'Break the Internet' Champagne Pose
The reality show star's 2014 photoshoot with Jean-Paul Goude reportedly drove 1% of all U.S. web traffic the day after its release.
Simone Biles Says Paris Nightclub Wanted Her to Pay $26,000 for Champagne Bottle
Last week, the Olympian joked that she was "unwell" after partying with her sister.
Rick Ross Drops Music Video for His Drake Diss "Champagne Moments"
The visual arrives a week after the track dropped on streaming services.
Rick Ross Fires Back at ‘White Boy’ Drake’s Leaked Diss Track Mere Hours After It Surfaced, Teases Remix (UPDATE)
Rozay allegedly took just a few hours to write and drop the track.
Just Don Shares New Moët and Chandon x NBA Collaboration
Don C's brand is dropping a new Moët and Chandon x NBA collection, which features two redesigned bottles and a hoodie emblazoned with logos from eight NBA teams.
Machine Gun Kelly Performed While Bleeding After Smashing Champagne Glass on Forehead at Afterparty (UPDATE)
Machine Gun Kelly attended an afterparty in New York City where he smashed a champagne glass on his face and performed as blood streamed down his face.
Fabolous Shares Video of Son Freestyling to Drake’s “Champagne Poetry” Beat, Calls It ‘Apple Juice Poetry’
Fabolous shared a video of his son Jonas Jackson freestyling over Drake's "Champagne Poetry" beat, which Fab appropriately called "Apple Juice Poetry."
ASAP Rocky Shares Jay-Z's Reaction Over "Goldie" Lyrics About Ace of Spades and Cristal
In a preview of the new episode of 'Drink Champs,' ASAP Rocky recalled the time Jay-Z confronted the ASAP Mob over a line in his song “Goldie.”
1 Man Dead, Multiple People Hospitalized Due to Spiked Champagne at Bar in Bavaria
The incident occurred over the weekend at a bar in the Weiden area, with multiple individuals ultimately being hospitalized and one man reported to have died.
Jim Jones Blasts Gucci for Lack of Hospitality and Champagne: ‘I’m Usually Drunk by Time I Leave Stores Like This’
Jim Jones has called out Gucci, saying he experienced poor service and a lack of hospitality in one of the brand’s stores while working on a new video.
Jay-Z Sells 50 Percent Stake in Armand de Brignac to Moët Hennessy, Talks Partnership
On Monday, LMVH's Moët Hennessy announced a partnership with Jay-Z through the 50 percent acquisition of his Armand de Brignac champagne brand.
Champagne Company Sues Total Wine Alleging It Was Mistreated Over Drake Partnership
Mod Selection, a Drake-partnered champagne brand, is suing several alcohol retailers and distributors over an alleged conspiracy to tarnish their brand.
Man Legally Changed His Name to Céline Dion While Drunk, Says He Doesn't 'Remember Doing It'
While watching the famous singer at home with a bottle of champagne, one 30-year-old stan in the UK legally changed his name to Céline Dion.
JAY-Z and Beyoncé Showed Up to the Golden Globes With Their Own Champagne
It only makes sense.
JAY-Z Sent Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz Rolex Watches as VIP Pass to Shawn Carter Foundation Gala
They also received a bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne.
Drake's New Champagne Will Only Cost You a Few Hundred Bucks
Drake is stepping into the mimosa improvement business with a new champagne range. The Mod Sélection collab, boldly promises to provide buyers with the purest.
Popeyes Offers Champagne-Dipped, 24-Karat Gold-Coated Chicken Wings
Popeyes is offering boneless chicken wings dipped in champagne, and coated in 24-karat gold batter for a limited time only in select locations because why not?