A History of Pokémon Streetwear Collaborations

If you grew up in the '90s or 2000s, chances are you have a soft spot for Pokémon. You collected the trading cards. You played Pokémon Red and Pokemon Snap for hours on your Gameboy Color and Nintendo 64. You watched the television show when you got home from school. However you chose to consume it, the pop culture phenomenon of Pokémon was truly something else.
Pokèmon is a nostalgic relic of our childhood. And if there is one thing that we love, it's a heavy dose of nostalgia. Ash Ketchum and friends have has a massive resurgence in recent years, thanks in part to the launch of Pokémon Go back in 2016. The Pokémon trading card market has also exploded again with some original cards from the '90s being auctioned off for hundreds of thousands of dollars. It seems like there is always some new gadget or item being stamped with Pikachu and friends, from Beats Pill speakers to Starbucks cups and beyond.
We are here to talk about the clothes. Far removed are the days when the only options to show your love for Pokémon were relegated to the racks of Spencer's or Hot Topic. Plenty of reputable brands from Bape to Fragment have officially collaborated with Pokémon to give you some more stylish options. Even Gucci joined forces with Pokemon Go to make its hyped-up collab with The North Face available for users' virtual trainers.
Check out some of the best examples of streetwear’s relationship with Pokémon, below.
Thunderbolt Project by Frgmt
Year: 2018-2020, 2026
Legendary designer Hiroshi Fujiwara initially launched the Thunderbolt Project in 2018. The side project of Fujiwara’s Fragment Design has seen a series of limited capsule including items like black and white T-shirts and hoodies released since its debut. Official illustrations of some of the most popular creatures from the Pokémon universe including Pikachu, Mew, Mewtwo, Eevee, and more have all been positioned alongside Fragment’s signature lightning bolts. Over the years, the partnership has even grown to include special item drops in Pokémon Go, limited edition versions of the Nintendo Switch, and Nanoblock sets. The Thunderbolt Project’s running Pikachu logo was even stamped on select pieces from Fujiwara's Moncler Genius collection from 2020. Most recently, we saw Pikachu and Mew-clad pieces released as part of Fragment’s impressive assortment at ComplexCon 2026.
10 Deep
Year: 2019
Scott Sasso’s 10 Deep released two capsules with Pokémon in 2019, the first time that Pokémon had ever officially collaborated with a US streetwear brand. The first was titled “Rivals.” It included hoodies and T-shirts with Meowth drawn out in glistening rhinestones, Pikachu accompanied by lightning bolts, and fluorescent items nodding to the series’ main antagonists, Team Rocket. The follow-up “Elements” capsule released later that year in June. It represented the three starter Pokémon from the iconic video game series—Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle—with tie-dye T-shirts to match each Pokémon’s element.
Baby-G
Year: 2019
In celebration of the Baby-G’s 25th anniversary, Casio collaborated with Pokémon to release a limited edition watch in Japan. The women’s style featured a black base with multicolored lightning bolts printed on the band. Other details included an official Pokémon logo on the face and a pixelated Pikachu sprite, the same one featured in the massively popular Gameboy games, that was revealed when the face was backlit. It even came packaged in a special Pokéball case. A clever nod to the anniversary, Pikachu is the 25th Pokémon listed in the Pokédex.
Jeremy Scott
Year: 2019
Known for his bold and colorful design language, Jeremy Scott brought Pikachu into his world for his Spring 2019 collection. Debuted on the runway in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week by Offset and company, red and blue knit sweaters were covered in a Pikachu all-over print. A month later, Italian clothing brand GCDS (God Can’t Destroy Streetwear) also decided to bring Pokémon to the runway for its Spring/Summer 2019 presentation during Milan Fashion Week. Items included matching sets with large frowning Pikachu and angry Jigglypuff faces, respectively, like knit sweaters, knee-high combat boots, cardigans, bags, and T-shirts.
Beams
Year: 2019
Beams released a Japan-exclusive Pokémon collab of its own in June 2019. The drop specifically focused on the trading card game. Various T-shirts were available displaying original artwork and attack info pulled from the collectible series of cards, the recognizable Pokéball design used on the back of Pokémon cards, and special co-branding. Other items include a plush Pikachu wearing a Beams x Pokémon T-shirt, caps, play mats, and water bottles.
Medicom Be@rbrick
Year: 2020
Medicom has dressed its signature Be@rbrick figure in skins to resemble plenty of pop culture icons over the years from Kermit the Frog to Travis Bickle. In January 2020, Pikachu joined the ranks. Bright yellow 100% and 400% versions of the collectible figures became available to the public. A perfect gift for any hypebeast Pokemon fan in your life, the Be@rbricks currently flip in the $100-$450 range (depending on size) if you are in the market for one.
Adidas
Year: 2020, 2026
Adidas rolled out a series of footwear and apparel in collaboration with Pokémon throughout 2020. The offering included pieces like Adidas logo T-shirts spruced up with pixelated versions of the starter Pokémon, track jackets with Adidas’ iconic Three Stripes filled in by various Pokémon, low and high top sneakers stamped with official Pokémon graphics on the side panels, side bags adorned with imagery of Pikachu beside a soccer ball, and more. While most of it was easier to come by in the Japanese market, a series of items would also release internationally as well. In 2026, Adidas rekindled the partnership.
Daniel Arsham x Uniqlo UT
Year: 2020
Uniqlo UT had released a handful of Pokémon graphic T-shirts before, but none were as hyped-up by the streetwear community as Daniel Arsham’s special collab that debuted back in April 2020. The capsule saw a series of Arsham’s eroding sculptures depicting things like a Pokédex, Mewtwo, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and more printed across black and white T-shirts. Priced at Uniqlo’s very affordable $14.90 price point, this entry gets some extra points for how light of a hit it took on everyone’s wallets.
Bape
Year: 2020
Bape Baby Milo-fied popular Pokémon like Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Gengar, Snorlax, Mankey, and Jigglypuff for its 2020 collaboration. Along with a series of T-shirts that saw each respective character printed across the chest or used to fill in Bape’s Ape Head logos, the popular Japanese streetwear brand also dropped off a special zip-up hoodie as well. The bright yellow item was covered in an all-over print of Pikachus and Pokéballs, and even came with Pikachu ears protruding from the hood.
Thisneverthat
Year: 2020
Korean streetwear brand Thisneverthat made headlines recently for its New Balance 2002R collab, but it also began its collaborative partnership with Pokémon in 2020 as well. The first release took place in Summer 2020 with T-shirts, dad caps, phone cases, tote bags, keychains, and drinking glasses all up for grabs. The Seoul-based label followed up with more product in December highlighted by standouts like a Gengar incense chamber, varsity jackets, and T-shirts displaying all 151 of the original Pokémon alongside the signature phrase, “Gotta Catch ‘em All!”
New Era
Year: 2020
New Era released a special capsule collection available at its Hong Kong flagship and in other Asian markets in Summer 2020. The line included a series of fitted caps and dad caps inspired by Pikachu. Special co-branded graphics also appeared on a series of long and short sleeve T-shirts. One of the standout graphics used across the capsule was an image of Ash Ketchum’s best buddy rocking his own fitted cap.
Bait
Year: 2020
Bait debuted its own capsule of earth-toned clothing with Pokémon back in November 2020. Long and short sleeve T-shirts were covered in various sepia artwork that depicted various fan-favorites from the series. It marked the first time that the Sepia series of drawings has been available in the United States.
Daniel Arsham
Year: 2021
Remember those T-shirts that Daniel Arsham released with Uniqlo that featured graphics made to resemble his eroding acetate sculptures? Well, he actually made some real ones too. Monsters like Cubone, Gengar, and Charmander have all been created by Arsham in the past. But the first of Arsham’s Pokémon creations to actually release was his interpretation of the most coveted card in the history of Pokémon, the first edition Charizard Holo. The pieces were made of pink cast resin and crystal. Only 500 of the 30.48 centimeters long cards were created, fitting considering how rare the reference material is.
Gucci x The North Face
Year: 2021
One of the more surprising linkups was with Gucci in 2021. The luxury house partnered with Pokémon Go for a special virtual release of its coveted The North Face collab. Starting on Jan. 4, a select number of PokéStops around the world were offering up items that could be used to dress your trainer avatar in the massively popular mobile game. Pieces include a floral backpack, matching bucket hat, and logo T-shirt. Can’t afford the Gucci x TNF pieces in real life. This is a serviceable consolation, for Pokémon fans at least.
Levi’s
Year: 2021
Levi’s helped Pokémon celebrate its 25th anniversary with a playful collection of denim pieces. More tame items included Pikachu embroidered on light wash jeans and denim jackets. The standouts were a trucker jacket and jeans covered in a special garden camo print that incorporated fan-favorite monsters from the original roster of 151 Pokémon.
Billionaire Boys Club
Year: 2022
BBC dropped off a solid selection of stylish Pokémon gear highlighted by a Pikachu vs. Meowth rug, bold graphic T-shirt showcasing Mewtwo, and a knit sweater with a cute image of Pikachu on it. However, the best graphic saw BBC’s signature “B” logo written out using various pixelated sprites from the iconic Pokémon Gameboy games.
VANDYTHEPINK
Year: 2024
VANDY always knows how to make a splash at ComplexCon. For its first year in Las Vegas, he remade a Pokémon Center on the convention floor to debut his Pokémon collab. The capsule was one of the hottest drops of the entire weekend, highlighted by fleece zip-ups that mimicked Pokémon like Snorlax and jeans with Evisu-esque branding that utilized silhouettes of some of the most iconic pocket monsters.
Human Made
Year: 2025, 2026
Starting in 2025, NIGO’s Human Made has dropped off an annual Pokémon collab. Human Made reinterpreted the classic franchise through its Americana-inspired lens on premium pieces like canvas work jackets, bombers, and denim truckers. What has made the collabs stand out even more if NIGO’s use of more unconventional Pokémon like Magikarp and Farfetch'd.
G-Shock
Year: 2026
Sure, this isn’t as cool as Ash’s Pokédex, but G-Shock knocked their Pokémon-inspired watch out of the park. To celebrate Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, the watch’s hands, buttons, dial, and bezel were dressed in its iconic red, blue, and green color scheme. Other details include a Poké Ball-shaped inset dial at 9 o’clock, indicator hand shaped like Pikachu, and a clear band covered in cute Pokémon. The final result is a rugged timepiece that looks like it could actually be worn by a trainer on the show.
Sean Wotherspoon
Year: 2026
Sean Wotherspoon paired his love for vintage and upcycling with the Pokémon universe for an adorable set of plushies. Patchwork versions of Bulbasaur, Charizard, and Pikachu were created using vintage-inspired textiles.