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complex

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Joined July 2010 | 589 posts
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Latest Stories

New Article Further Investigates Abuse Allegations Against Prominent New Zealand Music Writer

NZ online magazine The Spinoff investigates abuse allegations made against music writer Andrew Tidball

complex3812 days ago
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These Portable Speakers Are So Small They Can Fit Into Your Back Pocket

NudeAudio is hosting a Kickstarter campaign to bring the world portable speakers that can fit into your back pocket.

complex4446 days ago

WARNING: If You Want to Save Your Apple Computer, Don't Fall For This Bitcoin Prank

People have been falling destroying their computers.

complex4661 days ago
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Buy an iPhone 5C for $27 Starting Tomorrow

Upgrade time.

complex4662 days ago
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Twitter Lets Users Direct Message Pictures and Swipe Through Timelines in Big New Update

A big overhaul of one of Twitter's neglected features.

complex4663 days ago
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Cops Are Using Cellphone Towers and Your Smartphone Against You

Surprised? You shouldn't be.

complex4665 days ago
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Yahoo is Reportedly Trying to Buy Photo-Sharing Site Imgur For About $500 Million

When cash flows, it needs a place to go.

complex4665 days ago
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Thieves Hijacked a Truck of Radioactive Waste and Now They May Die From It

This week in the Darwin Awards...

complex4668 days ago

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