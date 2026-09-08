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Dru Ashe

Joined July 2014 | 349 posts
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Latest Stories

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Facebook Developing Location-Based Friend App To Compete With Apple's Find My Friends

Zuck and Co. are expanding their mobile empire.

Dru Ashe4972 days ago
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A Facebook Campaign Saves "Gay Bulldog" From Euthanasia

Facebook, dog's best friend.

Dru Ashe4973 days ago

Apple Debuts Appstore.com In Super Bowl Commercial

Did you catch it?

Dru Ashe4973 days ago
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48 Hour Special: All Xbox Live Members Have Access To Netflix This Weekend

Grab some popcorn and stay in this weekend.

Dru Ashe4976 days ago

"Temple Run 2" Breaks New Game Download Record in Thirteen Days

What's an Angry Bird?

Dru Ashe4976 days ago

Rumor: HBO Go Will Feature Content On Apple TV

A great deal.

Dru Ashe4976 days ago
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Adult Swim: Tumblr's Latest iOS Update Carries 17+ Mature Rating

A preemptive move after the 500px and Vine controversy?

Dru Ashe4977 days ago
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This iPhone App Will Encrypt Your Text Messages

You can now have some peace of mind while sexting.

Dru Ashe4978 days ago
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Details Leak About The New Apple TV

A couple of upgrades are coming to Apple's hobby device.

Dru Ashe4978 days ago
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App.net Now Offers 10GB of Cloud Storage for Users

Sweet new deal from the Twitter clone.

Dru Ashe4979 days ago

Facebook Releases "Ask Erin" App For Users With Questions About Privacy

The Chief Privacy Officer of Facebook is all ears.

Dru Ashe4979 days ago
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Apple Is No Longer The Most Valuable Company In The United States

Who took the crown from Apple?

Dru Ashe4980 days ago

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